Government "shambolic" on making Spanish quarantine decision, says UK's Labour

Government "shambolic" on making Spanish quarantine decision, says UK's LabourReuters | London | Updated: 26-07-2020 13:25 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 13:18 IST
The way the government made a decision to impose a quarantine on those people traveling from Spain to Britain was "shambolic", the health policy chief for Britain's main opposition Labour Party said on Sunday.
"I can understand why the government has made this decision ... but of course, the way in which this decision has been made in the last 24 hours is frankly shambolic," Jonathan Ashworth told Sky News, saying the government had given those Britons holidaying in Spain no time to plan for quarantine by bringing in the new rule with little notice.
