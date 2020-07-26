MMCH woman pharmacy staff member tests positive for COVID-19, 50 put on quarantine

Fifty staff members of the Malabar Medical College Hospital at nearby Ulleyeri have been put on mandatory quarantine after a pregnant woman working in the pharmacy department tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. The woman, who is eight months pregnant, was among 80 employees whose samples were collected for testing recently, hospital sources said.

Except her, all others tested negative for the virus, they said. Unable to trace the source of her infection, the health authorities had given an alert in places where the woman reportedly visited during the past few days as well as in the hospital in an effort to contain further spread.

The woman's husband is a bank manager and hence the staff members of the bank branch are also likely to be asked to go on quarantine from Monday, the sources said..