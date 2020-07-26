NSUI asks Goa University to reconsider decision for online exams

The National Students Union of India (NSUI) alleged that the Goa University, which had announced online exams on July 15, did not allow filling of forms on its site for exams starting on August 3. This has led to problems for students demanding online exams due to health issues and containment zones, as they have been told that the university would not open the site, it said.

Calling it an 'injustice', the NSUI said, "Students who are in containment zones have not filled forms, considering the fact that they will not be able to come to take the exams. "Students with health issues like asthma, heart problems, diabetes, obesity as they were not ready to come physically to answer the exams, it said, while referring to students who have health issues.

Urging the university to reconsider its decision, the NSUI added, "NSUI Goa strongly demands the Goa University to consider the decision of allowing the above category of students to fill the forms to answer their exams which would give the benefit of online exams or will otherwise be an injustice to the students with health issues and students from containment zones." (ANI)