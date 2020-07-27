Left Menu
Kenya records highest number of COVID-19 cases after 960 people tested positive

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 27-07-2020 12:29 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 12:29 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Kenya has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases after 960 people have tested positive for the virus after testing 8,261 samples in the last 24 hours, according to a news report by Kenya News Agency.

This now brings the total number of cases in the country to 17, 603, and cumulative numbers of tests conducted so far 276,415.

In a press release by the Ministry of Health, out of the positive cases, 952 are Kenyans while 8 are foreigners, with 604 being males and 356 females.

According to age, the youngest is a 1-year-old child, while the oldest is 88.

Despite recording the highest positive numbers today, the Cabinet Secretary (CS), Mutahi Kagwe in a statement, said that the government has also discharged 169 patients, out of which 83 are from various hospitals and 86 are from home-based care bringing the total number of recoveries to 7,743.

The country has also lost two (2) more patients to the disease, bringing the total fatality to 280.

Nairobi has again recorded the highest cases at 510, followed by Kajiado 102, Kiambu 100 Machakos 58, Mombasa 48, Busia 21, Garissa 17, Uasin- Gishu 15, Kisumu 14, Nakuru 12, Narok 10 and Turkana 9,

Others are Bomet 8, Kericho 7, Murang'a 5, Makueni 5, Laikipia 5, Embu 3, Bungoma 2, Kakamega 2, Nyeri 2, Taita Taveta 2, Tana River 1, Trans- Nzoia 1 and Kisii 1.

In sub-counties the cases are distributed as follows; in Nairobi, the 510 cases are in; Lang'ata (65), Westlands (51), Embakasi East (45) Starehe (42), Kibra (39), Dagoretti North and Embakasi West (35) each, Kasarani (27), Makadara (26), Embakasi Central and Dagoretti South (23) cases, Embakasi South (22), Roysambu (21), Kamukunji (18), Embakasi North (17), Ruaraka (15), and Mathare (6). In Kajiado, the 102 cases are in; Kajiado East (48), Kajiado North (26), Loitokitok (16) and Kajiado Central (12).

