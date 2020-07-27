Left Menu
Gwede Mantashe discharged after recovery from COVID-19

Mantashe who tested positive for COVID-19 on 14 July 2020 was discharged from hospital on Sunday evening.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 27-07-2020 13:43 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 13:43 IST
The Minister was admitted to hospital on 20 July 2020, for further medical attention and monitoring. Image Credit: Twitter(@APO_source)

Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe has been discharged from hospital.

"We are grateful that Minister Mantashe is now at home with his family and on his way to a full recovery."

We wish our other colleagues in the Executive, and all other South Africans battling this virus a speedy recovery. We also extend our condolences to the many families who have lost their loved ones due to the coronavirus," said Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu.

The Minister was admitted to hospital on 20 July 2020, for further medical attention and monitoring.

Though Mantashe has been discharged, he has been advised by his medical team to stay home for another seven days.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

