Vietnam reports 11 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases linked to a hospital

Vietnam reports 11 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases linked to a hospitalReuters | Hanoi | Updated: 27-07-2020 17:20 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 17:12 IST
Vietnam on Monday reported 11 new locally transmitted cases of the novel coronavirus, all linked to a hospital in the central province of Danang and including four healthcare workers, the country's health ministry said.
Vietnam has registered a total of 431 cases, with no deaths, the health ministry said in a statement. The country has carried out more than 430,000 tests and nearly 12,000 people are under quarantine.