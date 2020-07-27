Left Menu
Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai, daughter, recover from COVID-19

Indian actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her eight-year old daughter, Aaradhya, have recovered from COVID-19 and left hospital after a 10-day stay, her husband and actor Abhishek Bachchan said on Twitter. Abhishek Bachchan and his father, renowned actor Amitabh Bachchan, 77, are still recovering from the disease caused by the new coronavirus and remain in a Mumbai hospital.

Reuters | Updated: 27-07-2020 18:01 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 17:58 IST
Abhishek Bachchan and his father, renowned actor Amitabh Bachchan, 77, are still recovering from the disease caused by the new coronavirus and remain in a Mumbai hospital.

Abhishek Bachchan and his father, renowned actor Amitabh Bachchan, 77, are still recovering from the disease caused by the new coronavirus and remain in a Mumbai hospital. "Aishwarya and Aaradhya have thankfully tested negative and have been discharged from the hospital. They will now be at home. My father and I remain in hospital under the care of the medical staff,' he said in a tweet.

The Bachchans have been the most high-profile of India's growing COVID-19 cases. Amitabh Bachchan and his son tested positive on July 11. Rai and Aaradhya tested positive a day later, but were admitted to hospital only on July 17, after they developed symptoms, local media reported.

Rai, 46, has worked on several Bollywood and Hollywood films and is a brand ambassador for multinational companies including L'Oreal. Her husband Abhishek, who is 44, has worked in several Bollywood films and recently acted in a web-series that was released on Amazon's streaming platform, Prime Video. Amitabh Bachchan is one of India's most beloved actors, and fans all over the country have been conducting prayers for his swift recovery.

India, which has 1.3 billion people, has recorded more than 1.4 million new coronavirus cases, the third highest in the world after the United States and Brazil. It has recorded nearly 33,000 deaths so far. Cases in India have been rising rapidly, and the country on Monday reported a record number of 49,931 new cases.

