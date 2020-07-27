Left Menu
Development News Edition

KZN Premier emphasises importance of COVID-19 patients being quarantined

Zikalala was speaking during the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Command Council media briefing on Sunday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kwazulu-Natal | Updated: 27-07-2020 19:50 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 19:50 IST
KZN Premier emphasises importance of COVID-19 patients being quarantined
Zikalala said all areas, districts and sub-districts in the province were affected with eThekwini and the UMgungundlovu districts recording more than half of the daily cases. Image Credit: Flickr

"The storm is here. It is with us now," KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala warned on Sunday.

He said that given the rate at which COVID-19 infections are growing in the province, everything needs to be done to save lives. Zikalala emphasised the importance of COVID-19 patients being quarantined or isolated at government facilities to contain the spread.

"This will help to ensure that patients are well monitored and less likely to transmit the virus to others unlike when one is at home."

Zikalala was speaking during the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Command Council media briefing on Sunday.

The province accounts for more than 27% of new reported cases and remains the fourth-worst hit countrywide.

New infections are increasing at a faster rate - at about 3 000 infections daily, he said.

Just a week ago, KwaZulu-Natal had 40 045 positive cases and that number had jumped to 64 061 infections on Sunday.

Zikalala said all areas, districts and sub-districts in the province were affected with eThekwini and the UMgungundlovu districts recording more than half of the daily cases.

No district has not reported deaths, he added.

"That should send a message that the storm is here and all of us must take full responsibility," he said.

The province has 16 401 beds available of which more than 3 000 are for self-isolation.

Instead of building more quarantine facilities, the KwaZulu-Natal government has hired hotels, bed and breakfast establishments and lodges which have a capacity of 11 833 beds, while 1 162 quarantine beds are in public sector facilities.

"The trends and analysis tell us that KwaZulu-Natal is now in the eye of the storm. The picture has dramatically changed and has arrived at a point where almost everyone knows somebody who has been infected with COVID-19," he said.

"The storm is raging," he cautioned.

As of 25 July, the province has had 1 822 patients admitted in both public and private hospitals of which 272 patients required intensive care treatment and 57% were ventilated.

He urged people to be more vigilant and adhere to hygiene protocols, wear masks, wash hands with water and soap and practice social distancing.

The province raised concerns about the evidence showing that people rely too much on alternative treatment and are only visiting health facilities when it is too late.

"Like any other ailment, time is of the essence," he stressed.

"We're not against traditional or alternative medicines at all; rather we're encouraging people to use an integrated approach in fighting COVID-19."

He also spoke about the stigma that some people hold towards going to the hospitals. "Some have a false belief that if you go to the hospital, you'll die," he said, adding that the clinicians are working tirelessly to help the sick.

Zikalala has hit out against those who flout funeral regulations.

"Funerals have become larger. We want to plead to people to adhere to the regulation that regulates the number of people who can attend funerals and other ceremonies, which is no more than 50 people and a lesser number at the burial sites."

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Jeanne Baret – Google doodle on 280th birthday of first woman who circumnavigated the globe

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Sanjay Dutt's release: Rajiv Gandhi case convict moves HC

A convict in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case has petitioned the Bombay High Court seeking details related to the early release of actor Sanjay Dutt, who was convicted in the 1993 Bombay serial bomb blasts case. A G Perarivalan at the ag...

Melania Trump announces Rose Garden 'renewal' project

Melania Trump has announced plans to redo the White House Rose Garden to make it more in line with the original design implemented during the 1960s Kennedy administration. The first lady says Monday in a statement that decades of use and ch...

SAD seeks registration of case against Dera Sacha Sauda supporter

The Shiromani Akali Dal SAD on Monday submitted a complaint to the Chandigarh police, demanding registration of a case against a Dera Sacha Sauda supporter for allegedly hurting the sentiments of the Sikh community with remarks against Sikh...

Pramod Sawant passes Goa budget for FY 2020-21 amid ruckus from Oppn

The State Budget of Goa for the year 2020-21 was passed on Monday by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant amidst ruckus being created by the Opposition benches during the one-day session of the Assembly. Leader of Opposition, Digambar Kamat, had mo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020