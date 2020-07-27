Left Menu
Development News Edition

We must all accept hard choices if we’re to beat COVID-19, urges WHO

The development comes as the WHO announced nearly 16 million cases of reported infection worldwide and more than 640,000 deaths.

UN News | Updated: 27-07-2020 21:32 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 21:32 IST
We must all accept hard choices if we’re to beat COVID-19, urges WHO
That’s the message on Monday from the World Health Organization, (WHO), whose head of emergencies, Dr Mike Ryan, likened fighting COVID-19 to using specialised tools for surgery, to ensure better outcomes for patients: Image Credit: Image: Twitter (@WHOAFRO)

Governments everywhere should adopt a much more focused approach to stopping coronavirus transmission if they want to avoid having to impose sweeping lockdowns once again.

That's the message on Monday from the World Health Organization, (WHO), whose head of emergencies, Dr Mike Ryan, likened fighting COVID-19 to using specialised tools for surgery, to ensure better outcomes for patients:

16 million cases

The development comes as the WHO announced nearly 16 million cases of reported infection worldwide and more than 640,000 deaths.

"It's very understandable that no country in the world that's been through a lockdown wants to go back there, who wants to go back there, there are huge economic and other consequences," Dr Ryan said.

"If you can understand the dynamics of transmission and be very precise in your disease understanding you can very precise in your response. It's like in surgery, if you think about people who have brain surgery, surgeons very often use microscopes so that they can actually work at a much finer level.

"And we've seen huge increases in the numbers of people surviving from brain surgery because we are much precise in the surgery we can carry out."

Six months with the new coronavirus

Reiterating the need for continued vigilance against the disease and the need for authorities to ramp up tracking and tracing of contacts, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus noted that Thursday (30 July) marks six months since the UN agency declared COVID-19 a public health emergency of international concern.

This was the sixth time a global health emergency has been declared under the International Health Regulations, "but it is easily the most severe", he said, during a virtual press conference at WHO headquarters in Geneva.

The pandemic continues to accelerate, Tedros continued, noting that in the past six weeks, the total number of cases had roughly doubled.

Citing Cambodia, New Zealand, Rwanda, Thailand, Viet Nam, and islands in the Pacific and Caribbean, as places that had prevented large-scale outbreaks by respecting transmission reduction measures "carefully and consistently", Tedros also praised Canada, China, Germany and the Republic of Korea for bringing large outbreaks under control.

Safe choices

Remaining determined to stop the virus in its tracks is key to ending transmission, along with a willingness to make "hard choices to keep ourselves and each other safe", he said.

"Although our world has changed, the fundamental pillars of the response have not: political leadership, and informing, engaging and listening to communities," he added.

"Nor have the basic measures needed to suppress transmission and save lives: find, isolate, test and care for cases; and trace and quarantine their contacts."

Reiterating advice born of evidence that no single health measure is sufficient to overcome COVID-19, he called on people to "keep your distance from others, clean your hands, avoid crowded and enclosed areas, and wear a mask where recommended. Where these measures are followed, cases go down. Where they're not, cases go up."

Under pressure

Echoing that message, WHO's Dr Maria Van Kerkhove insisted that in addition to wearing masks every day, the world's "new normal" meant knowing where the virus is "each and every day, where we live, we work, where we want to travel. That's going to be part of how we move forward with this, finding the balance between keeping the virus transmission low and resuming normal activities."

Dr Van Kerkhove, Technical lead COVID-19, WHO Health Emergencies Programme, also highlighted the mental health impact of such measures on individuals, families and communities.

"This is very difficult, no matter where we are," she said, noting that the WHO had issued advice on its website aimed at helping people to cope if they felt under pressure. "Everyone is going through this and I think it's important that we find different ways to talk about this with each other, whether this within our family, with our loved ones, whether it's older individuals who are kept isolated, kept separate from the family, whether it's our kids."

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Jeanne Baret – Google doodle on 280th birthday of first woman who circumnavigated the globe

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Congo communities slam army, UN for failing to stop massacre

Community leaders in eastern Congo are condemning the military and United Nations peacekeepers for not doing more to stop the bloodshed when at least 220 people were killed earlier this month amid clashes between armed groups. Local authori...

PM Modi to address world's largest online hackathon on Aug 1: HRD Minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the grand finale of the worlds largest online hackathon on August 1 through a video conference, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal announced on Monday. The minister added that the Grand Finale of S...

Long haul: Dog lost on South Carolina highway found in Miami

A pet dog that jumped out of a car window on a South Carolina highway has been found two weeks later, nearly 600 miles 966 kilometers away in Miami, according to a relative of the owner. The dog named Belle escaped from the moving car near ...

Eden quarantine facility for Kolkata Police's frontline workers ready

Eden Gardens quarantine facility for the Kolkata Polices frontline warriors is from Monday ready to be fully functional. Joining the fight against COVID-19, the iconic cricket venue has made available space below its five galleries E, F, G ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020