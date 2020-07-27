Left Menu
Development News Edition

Life saving drugs should be made available in district hospitals at the earliest: Rajasthan CM

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said life saving injections should be made available in all district hospitals and hospitals affiliated to medical colleges at the earliest to ensure the survival of every COVID-19 patient whose condition is serious.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 27-07-2020 22:00 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 21:48 IST
Life saving drugs should be made available in district hospitals at the earliest: Rajasthan CM
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said life saving injections should be made available in all district hospitals and hospitals affiliated to medical colleges at the earliest to ensure the survival of every COVID-19 patient whose condition is serious. He said that the availability of tocilizumab injection and remdesivir in these hospitals should be ensured in the next 10 days. Also, the work of setting up plasma banks in district hospitals should be accelerated, Gehlot said.

The chief minister was reviewing the COVID-19 situation of the state in a meeting held via video-conferencing. It was attended by chief medical and health officers, chief medical officers and other officials of the Medical and Health Department. "It is our great effort to bring the death rate from this disease to the lowest level. Whatever resources have to be made available for this, will be provided," Gehlot said in a statement.

He said patients who are recovering should be motivated to donate plasma. The chief minister said doctors, nurses and paramedical staff have set an example by working with full dedication for the last few months. Rajasthan's government-run medical institutions have done a commendable work in preventing the spread of the disease, he said. Health Minister Raghu Sharma said plasma therapy facility has started in Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota. Permission has been received from ICMR for starting the therapy in Udaipur. It will also be launched soon in Bikaner and Ajmer, he said. The minister said micro-planning is being done to start plasma therapy in all districts.

TRENDING

Jeanne Baret – Google doodle on 280th birthday of first woman who circumnavigated the globe

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Congo communities slam army, UN for failing to stop massacre

Community leaders in eastern Congo are condemning the military and United Nations peacekeepers for not doing more to stop the bloodshed when at least 220 people were killed earlier this month amid clashes between armed groups. Local authori...

PM Modi to address world's largest online hackathon on Aug 1: HRD Minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the grand finale of the worlds largest online hackathon on August 1 through a video conference, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal announced on Monday. The minister added that the Grand Finale of S...

Long haul: Dog lost on South Carolina highway found in Miami

A pet dog that jumped out of a car window on a South Carolina highway has been found two weeks later, nearly 600 miles 966 kilometers away in Miami, according to a relative of the owner. The dog named Belle escaped from the moving car near ...

Eden quarantine facility for Kolkata Police's frontline workers ready

Eden Gardens quarantine facility for the Kolkata Polices frontline warriors is from Monday ready to be fully functional. Joining the fight against COVID-19, the iconic cricket venue has made available space below its five galleries E, F, G ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020