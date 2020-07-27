Left Menu
Another dedicated COVID hospital set up in Bhubaneswar

The DCH category health-care facilities are meant to treat serious and critical COVID patients, the official said. The COVID Health Centre (CHC) at Urban Community Health Centre, Patia, is having 60 beds for the treatment of mild symptomatic patients while another 50 will be added soon to UCHC at Dumduma area under this category.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 27-07-2020 22:23 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 22:23 IST
With coronavirus cases crossing the 2,000 mark in the state capital, the Odisha government on Monday opened another Dedicated COVID-19 Hospital (DCH) here, an official said. An existing hospital - Aditya Ashwini Hospitals in Chandrasekharpur area - has been converted into a Dedicated COVID-19 Hospital increasing the total beds in the DCHs in the city to 1,175 and the total ICU beds to 115.

The new hospital has a provision of 150 beds including 30 ICU beds and 21 high dependency units (HDU), the official said. Bhubaneswar has so far reported 2,150 COVID-19 cases of which 1,125 are active cases, while 1,011 people have recovered from the disease and 12 have died.

The KIMS COVID Hospital in the city has got 500 beds including 45 ICU beds, the IMS-SUM Hospital has got 525 beds and 25 ICUs beds. These two facilities also come under the DCH category. The DCH category health-care facilities are meant to treat serious and critical COVID patients, the official said.

The COVID Health Centre (CHC) at Urban Community Health Centre, Patia, is having 60 beds for the treatment of mild symptomatic patients while another 50 will be added soon to UCHC at Dumduma area under this category. Similarly, the city has COVID Care Centres (CCC) for asymptomatic and very mild symptomatic patients. While the High-Tech Medical has 550 beds under this category, the SIDBI Jaydev Vihar has 40 beds to treat patients.

The COVID Care Homes (CCHs) are being planned for three administrative zones of the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area and these CCHs will be developed with the contribution from the MLA Local Area Development (MLALAD) Fund of the respective MLAs of the city. These CCHs will have 50 beds each, the official said. Meanwhile, the BMC has also urged resident welfare associations, non-government organisations and religious bodies to come forward with COVID Care homes in near future.

The BMC with the help of the health department has set a target to undertake 1,400 tests daily to detect more cases. Now swab samples are also collected by mobile testing centres in the state capital.

