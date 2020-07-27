Ireland announces 375 million euro package to reopen schools

Ireland announced a 375 million euro financial package on Monday aimed at getting children back to school full-time by the end of August, as it eases its coronavirus restrictions. Hundreds of additional teachers and support staff will be recruited, and 75 million euros will be spent on building works and classroom alterations to enable social distancing to protect the health of staff and students.

Ireland's new coalition government has staked its reputation on a timely and successful reopening of schools. This month it delayed the final phase of reopening the economy to Aug. 10 when the infection rate crept up a touch. "There is simply no substitute for students learning within schools in the presence of their peers and their teachers," Prime Minister Micheal Martin said in a news briefing.

"And this is why the development of a comprehensive plan to reopen our schools, and for keeping them open, has been a core priority for this government since its appointment four weeks ago." The plan includes 52 million euros for cleaning and hygiene measures. Lunch breaks and start times may be staggered, but the wearing of face coverings will not be compulsory in classes.

Younger children will not have to observe physical distancing, and primary school classes will operate as "bubbles" or groupings that stay apart from other classes as much as possible. In secondary schools, it is recommended that physical distancing of 2 metres is maintained between desks or between individual students or staff, where possible.

Secondary schools will also try to limit the movement of students, with teachers moving between rooms for classes. Where possible, double-length classes will be scheduled to minimise movement during the day. Ireland announced a stimulus package on July 23 that will inject 5.4 billion euros into the economy, which is forecast to contract 10% in 2020.