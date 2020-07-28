Spain's Aragon region complains about Belgian, German no-travel advisories

Spain's Aragon region complains about Belgian, German no-travel advisoriesReuters | Updated: 28-07-2020 15:47 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 15:42 IST
A senior official in the government of Spain's Aragon region, Mayte Perez, said no-travel advisories issued by Belgium and Germany to their citizens were discriminatory and asked Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya to make a formal complaint.
Perez said the COVID-19 pandemic was under control in most parts of her region and added that tourism operators had made huge efforts to guarantee health safety. Belgium and Germany have advised their citizens not to travel to Aragon and a few other regions in Spain.
