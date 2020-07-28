Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 beds to be increased to 10,000 in Puducherry: CM

He said presently the samples in Karaikal were sent to the Government Medical College hospital in Tiruvarur in neighbouring Tamil Nadu for testing which was a time consuming process. Referring to the rise in coronavirus cases in neighbouring Tamil Nadu, especially in Villupuram and Cuddalore districts, Narayanasamy said, "Puducherry should therefore be on guard and avoid being caught unawares." "Government initiatives alone would not suffice.

PTI | Puduch | Updated: 28-07-2020 19:24 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 19:24 IST
COVID-19 beds to be increased to 10,000 in Puducherry: CM

Hospitals in Puducherry should soon be able to accommodate 10,000 coronavirus patients as steps were on to post additional doctors and other staff for them, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said on Tuesday. The government had already requested the centrally administered JIPMER to augment the number of beds and also the daily testing of samples, he said adding seven private medical hospitals should also ramp up their facilities.

"Our initiative is to ensure that10,000 beds are totally available in government-run hospitals and also in private medical college hospitals in the Union Territory," the chief minister said in a video interaction with mediapersons. Privately managed hotels would also be utilised as quarantine centres for patients, he added.

The government, on its part, has intensified steps to provide hospitals with additional equipment and by posting more health personnel as the incidence of infection has been on the rise now, he said. The Centre had earmarked fifty ventilators for the Puducherry government hospitals, he added.

The chief minister said the government had decided to set up testing labs within Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam regions so that results of COVID-19 tests could be available quickly. He said presently the samples in Karaikal were sent to the Government Medical College hospital in Tiruvarur in neighbouring Tamil Nadu for testing which was a time consuming process.

Referring to the rise in coronavirus cases in neighbouring Tamil Nadu, especially in Villupuram and Cuddalore districts, Narayanasamy said, "Puducherry should therefore be on guard and avoid being caught unawares." "Government initiatives alone would not suffice. People should play their role in the current battle against the pandemic. There should be strict adherence to safety norms to prevent spread of the virus," he added.PTI Cor SS PTI PTI

TRENDING

Train cancelled due to lockdown in Bengal

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

WHO says COVID-19 pandemic is "one big wave", not seasonal

A World Health Organization official on Tuesday described the COVID-19 pandemic as one big wave and warned against complacency in the northern hemisphere summer since the infection does not share influenzas tendency to follow seasons. WHO o...

U.S. Attorney General Barr faces House scrutiny on handling of protests, cases involving Trump allies

U.S. Attorney General William Barr faces tough questioning on Tuesday by a Democratic-controlled House of Representative committee whose members believe he abused his power to bolster President Donald Trumps allies and silence his political...

Sweeping assumptions on delay in FIR for sexual offences send wrong signal to society: SC

Sweeping assumptions over delays in lodging FIRs for sexual offences send a problematic signal to society and create opportunities for abuse by miscreants, the Supreme Court said on Tuesday while acquitting a woman in a 24 year old sexual o...

Miami medical teams feel helpless as COVID-19 devastates South Florida

As the coronavirus ravages Florida, healthcare workers in Miami hospitals are struggling to cope with the emotional and physical impact of treating a crushing wave of COVID-19 patients. After seeing 10,000 new cases a day become the norm ac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020