Left Menu
Development News Edition

MoS Shripad Naik visits COVID health centre at All India Institute of Ayurveda in Delhi

Minister of State for AYUSH Shripad Yesso Naik on Tuesday visited the COVID-19 Health Centre at the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) in Sarita Vihar to review arrangements for treatment of coronavirus-infected patients. "AIIA is playing an exemplary role in providing holistic care through individualized Ayurveda Medicine, diet, Yoga and relaxation techniques to COVID 19 patients across India," the statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2020 20:07 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 20:07 IST
MoS Shripad Naik visits COVID health centre at All India Institute of Ayurveda in Delhi

Minister of State for AYUSH Shripad Yesso Naik on Tuesday visited the COVID-19 Health Centre at the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) in Sarita Vihar to review arrangements for treatment of coronavirus-infected patients. Ayurveda, the traditional medicine system of India, has a huge potential in preventive and curative healthcare of this pandemic, the minister said during the visit.

"Majority of the patients admitted in CHC were administered stand-alone Ayurveda treatment protocol, including diet and Yoga. "Patients were discharged at good health showing hundred percent recoveries without complications during the treatment period with SPO2 more than 90 per cent. No aggravation of symptoms was observed. It is also observed that there has been zero per cent mortality till now in admitted patients," a statement by the AYUSH ministry said.

All were tested negative before discharge, it added. The minister interacted with doctors and enquired about the wellbeing of the patients at the centre. He sought their feedback on the facilities available and the results of treatment by Ayurvedic medicines, the statement said.

"The minister expressed satisfaction with the services provided by AIIA in wake of COVID-19 pandemic. He said that the spirit, enthusiasm, courage and efforts of the whole team of AIIA in providing care to the COVID-positive patients on the basis of principles of Ayurveda is praiseworthy.  "AIIA is playing an exemplary role in providing holistic care through individualized Ayurveda Medicine, diet, Yoga and relaxation techniques to COVID 19 patients across India," the statement said. The minister further said all the patients at CHC developed a positive approach towards life and were very satisfied with the transformation within them.

This will help them not only in overcoming the disease but also in other phases of their lives, he said. The minister congratulated the whole team of AIIA for its exemplary role in treating COVID-19 patients through holistic Ayurveda care, the statement said. The minister also visited the free COVID-19 testing centre at the facility.

TRENDING

Train cancelled due to lockdown in Bengal

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Republicans, Democrats square off on coronavirus relief as deadline looms

U.S. Republicans and Democrats faced difficult talks on Tuesday on how best to recover from the coronavirus pandemic, after Republicans unveiled a relief proposal days before millions of Americans lose federal unemployment benefits. Senate ...

WHO says COVID-19 pandemic is "one big wave", not seasonal

A World Health Organization official on Tuesday described the COVID-19 pandemic as one big wave and warned against complacency in the northern hemisphere summer since the infection does not share influenzas tendency to follow seasons. WHO o...

U.S. Attorney General Barr faces House scrutiny on handling of protests, cases involving Trump allies

U.S. Attorney General William Barr faces tough questioning on Tuesday by a Democratic-controlled House of Representative committee whose members believe he abused his power to bolster President Donald Trumps allies and silence his political...

Sweeping assumptions on delay in FIR for sexual offences send wrong signal to society: SC

Sweeping assumptions over delays in lodging FIRs for sexual offences send a problematic signal to society and create opportunities for abuse by miscreants, the Supreme Court said on Tuesday while acquitting a woman in a 24 year old sexual o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020