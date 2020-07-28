Left Menu
Development News Edition

British Airways faces strike threat over job cuts

British Airways faces strike action over its plans to cut jobs, pay and conditions, the trade union representing cabin crew said, piling more pressure on the airline which has been hard hit by the coronavirus crisis and quarantine rules. Trade union Unite has written to British Airways to say it planned to defend its members by immediately moving towards industrial action, in what it said was a reaction to the airline's plans to fire and rehire thousands of workers.

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-07-2020 20:33 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 20:27 IST
British Airways faces strike threat over job cuts
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

British Airways faces strike action over its plans to cut jobs, pay and conditions, the trade union representing cabin crew said, piling more pressure on the airline which has been hard hit by the coronavirus crisis and quarantine rules.

Trade union Unite has written to British Airways to say it planned to defend its members by immediately moving towards industrial action, in what it said was a reaction to the airline's plans to fire and rehire thousands of workers. Any strike action would add to BA's existing woes after Britain imposed a 14-day quarantine on arrivals from Spain on Sunday, dealing a blow to what is already a slow recovery in air travel being seen by BA and other airlines.

Asked about the possible industrial action, BA said it had to adapt to survive and called on the union to work towards finding a solution, as the airline has done with the pilot union BALPA, whose members will vote on a deal agreed with BA. A BA spokeswoman said: "We will continue with the proper, lawful consultative process and we will keep inviting union representatives to discuss our proposals to the serious challenges we face. It is not too late to find solutions ... and to protect jobs."

Unite's general secretary Len McCluskey said in a letter seen by Reuters addressed to BA Chief Executive Alex Cruz and dated July 27 that BA planned to fire and rehire staff on Aug. 7. "We will work every hour between now and then, to convince you not to do so," McCluskey said, adding that the letter should be taken as an intention to move towards industrial action with immediate effect.

BA said in April that it would need to cut up to 12,000 jobs to survive the pandemic, which wiped out travel for months and which won't recover for years. It is currently flying only around 15% of its normal schedule and faces difficulties in its biggest markets, the United States and India, which are subject to UK quarantine rules.

TRENDING

Train cancelled due to lockdown in Bengal

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

People being shown buoyant dreams despite job losses, COVID spread: Rahul Gandhi

In an apparent attack on the Central government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday alleged that peoples jobs and savings have been snatched but they are still being shown lofty false dreams. His attack came amid reports that people wh...

FM invites AIIB to participate in USD 1.4 trillion National Infrastructure Pipeline

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday invited Beijing-based AIIB to participate in Indias ambitious USD 1.4 trillion about Rs 111 lakh crore infrastructure development programme which the government is keenly pushing to revive econ...

U.S. Republicans, Democrats square off on coronavirus relief as deadline looms

U.S. Republicans and Democrats faced difficult talks on Tuesday on how best to recover from the coronavirus pandemic, after Republicans unveiled a relief proposal days before millions of Americans lose federal unemployment benefits. Senate ...

WHO says COVID-19 pandemic is "one big wave", not seasonal

A World Health Organization official on Tuesday described the COVID-19 pandemic as one big wave and warned against complacency in the northern hemisphere summer since the infection does not share influenzas tendency to follow seasons. WHO o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020