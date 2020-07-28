Left Menu
Development News Edition

WHO says COVID-19 pandemic is "one big wave", not seasonal

A World Health Organization official on Tuesday described the COVID-19 pandemic as "one big wave" and warned against complacency in the northern hemisphere summer since the infection does not share influenza's tendency to follow seasons.

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 28-07-2020 21:17 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 21:05 IST
WHO says COVID-19 pandemic is "one big wave", not seasonal
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A World Health Organization official on Tuesday described the COVID-19 pandemic as "one big wave" and warned against complacency in the northern hemisphere summer since the infection does not share influenza's tendency to follow seasons. WHO officials have been at pains to avoid describing a resurgence of COVID-19 cases like those in Hong Kong as "waves" as this suggests the virus is behaving in ways beyond human control, when in fact concerted action can slow its spread.

Margaret Harris repeated that message in a virtual briefing in Geneva. "We are in the first wave. It's going to be one big wave. It's going to go up and down a bit. The best thing is to flatten it and turn it into just something lapping at your feet," she said. Pointing to high case numbers at the height of the U.S. summer, she urged vigilance in applying measures and warned against mass gatherings.

"People are still thinking about seasons. What we all need to get our heads around is this is a new virus and...this one is behaving differently," she said. "Summer is a problem. This virus likes all weather."

However, she expressed concern about COVID-19 cases coinciding with normal seasonal influenza cases during the southern hemisphere's winter, and said the Geneva-based body was monitoring this closely. So far, she said, laboratory samples are not showing high numbers of flu cases, suggesting a later-than-normal start to the season.

"If you have an increase in a respiratory illness when you already have a very high burden of respiratory illness, that puts even more pressure on the health system," she said, urging people to be vaccinated against flu.

TRENDING

Train cancelled due to lockdown in Bengal

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

270 eminent citizens write to Delhi CM for 'independent probe' into February riots

Around 270 eminent citizens of Delhi, including professionals and politicians, have written to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for an independent investigation by a retired judge into the communal riots in February this year. They alleged th...

Chiefs' Mahomes becomes part owner of MLB's Royals

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has become a part owner of the Kansas City Royals, the MLB team announced on Tuesday. We are very proud and excited to have Patrick as our partner in the ownership group of this franchise, prin...

EXCLUSIVE-Trump administration to undertake DACA review in new bid to end program

U.S. President Donald Trumps administration plans to allow so-called Dreamer immigrants to renew deportation protections for a year while it reviews a Supreme Court ruling, a senior administration official said on Tuesday. The administratio...

Eastman Kodak to get $765 mln U.S. loan to make drug ingredients

Eastman Kodak Co will get a 765 million loan from the U.S. government to produce pharmaceutical ingredients in the country, helping reduce dependency on other countries by strengthening domestic supply chains.The companys shares were tradin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020