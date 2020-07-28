Left Menu
Development News Edition

J-K admin sets up referral system for admission of COVID-19 patients

The heads of the tertiary care institutions or category-I referral hospitals shall not deviate from these instructions without the knowledge of Divisional Commissioner concerned, it said. "Any deviation shall attract penal action," the order added.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 28-07-2020 23:04 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 23:04 IST
J-K admin sets up referral system for admission of COVID-19 patients

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday instituted a system of referrals for admission of COVID-19 patients in designated tertiary health care institutions. “In exercise of powers conferred under Section 24 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and in reiteration of departmental instructions on the subject, the State Executive Committee (SEC) hereby issues the following instructions for strict compliance by the concerned authorities with immediate effect," an order said.

The hospitals which have been designated as tertiary care institutions in respect of COVID-19 include SKIMS hospital Soura, SMHS hospital, Chest Diseases Hospital and SKIMS Medical College & Hospital Bemina in Srinagar City of Kashmir division and GMC, Jammu; CD Hospital, Jammu and ASCOMS (Batra) in Jammu division. According to the order, all COVID-19 patients with mild to moderate symptoms shall first be admitted in Category-II or category-III hospitals, at sub-district or district level, or any other hospital which is not a category-I referral hospital.

"Such patients shall not be directly admitted to any category-I referral hospital mentioned above. Those patients shall be admitted and treated in Category-I referral hospitals only if they are duly referred by a concerned district level hospital or a non-category-I referral hospital. This will be ensured by all the Chief Medical Officers and supervised by the Deputy Commissioners concerned," it said. The heads of the tertiary care institutions or category-I referral hospitals shall not deviate from these instructions without the knowledge of Divisional Commissioner concerned, it said.

"Any deviation shall attract penal action," the order added. The order comes in the wake of rising number of COVID-19 cases in the Union territory. While the total number of cases has almost reached the 19,000-mark, the number of active cases is over 7,600. PTI MIJ SRY.

TRENDING

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

Senate Republicans push back on McConnell's $1 trillion U.S. coronavirus relief proposal

Republicans in the U.S. Senate pushed back on Tuesday against their own partys 1 trillion coronavirus relief proposal the day after it was unveiled by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, sending some U.S. stocks downward. McConnell and the cha...

Tropical storm warning issued for Puerto Rico, Caribbean

Forecasters on Tuesday issued a tropical storm warning for Puerto Rico and other parts of the Caribbean, saying a disturbance in the Atlantic is likely to soon strengthen into a tropical storm that might eventually reach the U.S. mainland. ...

2 nabbed in ex-Nissan boss' escape say they won't flee US

A U.S. magistrate judge improperly denied release to a father and son wanted by Japan on charges that they helped sneak former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn out of that country, their attorneys said Tuesday. Lawyers for Michael and...

Licence for stocking and sale of hand sanitiser no longer required: Govt

The Union Health Ministry has done away with the requirement of a licence for stocking and sale of hand sanitiser to make it more widely available for the public amid the COVID-19 pandemicAccording to an official notification, the ministry ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020