Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. coronavirus relief bill would restore defense funds taken for Trump wall

U.S. Republicans' $1 trillion coronavirus relief proposal proposes billions of dollars for the military, including hundreds of millions to restore funding shifted from the Defense Department to pay for President Donald Trump's Mexican border wall. Trump has made strict controls on immigration a signature issue of his presidency, and fight for re-election in November.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-07-2020 01:49 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 01:46 IST
U.S. coronavirus relief bill would restore defense funds taken for Trump wall

U.S. Republicans' $1 trillion coronavirus relief proposal proposes billions of dollars for the military, including hundreds of millions to restore funding shifted from the Defense Department to pay for President Donald Trump's Mexican border wall.

Trump has made strict controls on immigration a signature issue of his presidency, and fight for re-election in November. To fund the wall he has promised to build on the border with Mexico, the Republican declared a national emergency to redirect funds from the Pentagon to the project. Republicans and Democrats both objected but were unable to gather enough votes to override Trump's veto of a bill to stop it.

The $1 trillion plan Republicans announced on Monday provided $30 billion for the Department of Defense, including hundreds of millions of dollars that Democrats rejected as a bid to "backfill" accounts the Trump administration had emptied to help pay for the border wall. For example, the Republican proposal includes $260 million for the Expeditionary Fast Transport ship program, from which the Trump administration shifted $261 million as it reprogrammed funds to pay for the wall.

"It is ... no secret that earlier this year the Trump Administration abused the reprogramming authority to divert funding from military equipment and modernization accounts to pay for the President's vanity wall," Democratic Representative Adam Smith, chairman of the House of Representatives Armed Services Committee, said in a statement. "Now, Republican Senators are trying to capitalize on the urgency of the moment to backfill these accounts while in the same breath arguing that unemployment benefits should be cut in the name of fiscal responsibility."

Republicans defended the funding as necessary to support major employers like Lockheed Martin Corp and Boeing Co, as the country struggles to recover from the pandemic.

TRENDING

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

Final two defendants sent to prison in Washington, D.C.-area trafficking ring

Two men who pleaded guilty to trafficking an underage girl as part of a prostitution ring that operated in the Washington, D.C., area in 2018 and 2019 were sentenced on Tuesday to federal prison. Elvis Pichardo Hernandez was sentenced to 13...

ACLU asks U.S. court to sanction agents for targeting journalists at Portland protests

U.S. civil liberties advocates on Tuesday asked a federal court in Portland, Oregon, to hold federal agents in contempt for violating a temporary court order barring attacks on journalists and legal observers monitoring protests in the city...

UK sets up $647 million emergency insurance fund for film and TV

Britain has announced a 500 million-pound 647 million fund to help television and film companies restart productions after companies complained they were unable to get insurance because of the coronavirus pandemic. Shoots shut down abruptly...

EBay beats second-quarter sales estimates, raises FY outlook

EBay Inc beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Tuesday and raised its full-year outlook, as the e-commerce company benefited from a surge in online shopping by people staying indoors due to coronavirus-driven lockdowns.Shares ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020