Left Menu
Development News Edition

Four U.S. states see record COVID-19 deaths, Latinos hit hard in California

Four U.S. states in the South and West reported one-day records for coronavirus deaths on Tuesday and cases in Texas passed the 400,000 mark as California health officials said Latinos made up more than half of its cases.

Reuters | Updated: 29-07-2020 05:02 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 05:02 IST
Four U.S. states see record COVID-19 deaths, Latinos hit hard in California

Four U.S. states in the South and West reported one-day records for coronavirus deaths on Tuesday and cases in Texas passed the 400,000 mark as California health officials said Latinos made up more than half of its cases. Arkansas, Florida, Montana and Oregon each reported record spikes in fatalities. California had recorded 133 deaths by mid-afternoon, shy of its one-day peak of 159 with hours to go.

California health officials said Latinos, who make up just over a third of the most populous U.S. state, account for 56% of COVID-19 infections and 46% of deaths. Cases are soaring in the Central Valley agricultural region, with its heavily Latino population, overwhelming hospitals. Florida saw 191 coronavirus deaths in the prior 24 hours, its highest single-day rise yet, the state health department said.

Texas added more than 6,000 new cases on Monday, pushing its total to 401,477, according to a Reuters tally. Only three other states - California, Florida and New York - have more than 400,000 total cases. Those states are also the four most populous states in the United States. California and Texas both reported decreases in overall hospitalizations as Dr. Anthony Fauci, a top U.S. infectious diseases expert, saw signs the surge could be peaking in the South and West while other areas were on the cusp of new outbreaks.

Fauci said early indications showed the percentage of positive coronavirus tests rising in Ohio, Indiana, Tennessee and Kentucky. SCHOOL REOPENING DEBATE

The rise in U.S. deaths and infections has dampened early hopes the country was past the worst of an economic crisis that has decimated businesses and put millions of Americans out of work. The trend also has fueled a bitter debate over the reopening of U.S. schools in the coming weeks. U.S. President Donald Trump and members of his administration have pushed for students to return to class, while some teachers and local officials have called for online learning

"We will fight on all fronts for the safety of students and their educators," Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, said during the union's virtual convention on Tuesday. "It's the eleventh hour; we need the resources now." The battle is playing out in Texas. The Texas Education Agency, the state overseer of public education, said it would deny funding to schools that delay in-person classes because of orders by local health authorities related to the pandemic.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton issued guidance that health authorities cannot impose "blanket" school closures for coronavirus prevention. Any such decision is up to school officials, he said. Local health leaders in the biggest metropolitan areas in Texas - including Houston and Dallas - have recently ordered the postponement of in-person classes.

RELIEF BILL DISPUTE In Washington, Republicans in the U.S. Senate pushed back against their own party’s $1 trillion coronavirus relief proposal the day after it was unveiled by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, sending some U.S. stocks downward.

"I'm not for borrowing another trillion dollars," Republican Senator Rand Paul told reporters. Democrats also have rejected the plan as too limited compared with their $3 trillion proposal that passed the House of Representatives in May. Some Republicans called that one too expensive.

Trump said on Tuesday he did not support everything in the Senate Republican coronavirus relief legislation but would not elaborate on what he did not like. "There are also things that I very much support," he told a White House briefing. "But we'll be negotiating."

Trump also groused about Fauci's high approval ratings and joked "nobody likes me" as he struggles to improve his standing with voters over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. "It can only be my personality," said Trump.

Fauci, a member of Trump's coronavirus task force, is one of the most trusted people in government and many Americans listen to his advice on how to protect themselves from infection.

TRENDING

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong warns city on verge of large coronavirus outbreak

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has warned the city is on the brink of a large-scale outbreak of the coronavirus and urged people to stay indoors as much as possible as strict new measures to curb the diseases spread take effect on Wednesday. T...

U.S. Congress, White House struggle to find deal on new coronavirus aid

Republicans in the White House and the U.S. Congress were in disarray over their own plan for providing 1 trillion in new coronavirus aid on Tuesday, as negotiations aimed at reaching a compromise bill with Democrats also sputtered. Preside...

Mexico reports 7,208 new coronavirus cases, 854 deaths

Mexico has 7,208 new known coronavirus cases and 854 additional deaths, bringing the nations total to 402,697 cases and 44,876 fatalities, the health ministry reported on Tuesday.The figures were reported earlier in the day by Johns Hopkins...

China reports 101 new coronavirus cases for July 28 vs 68 prior day

China reported 101 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for July 28, up from 68 cases a day earlier, the health commission said on Wednesday. Of the new infections, 89 were in the far western region of Xinjiang and one in Beijing, while th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020