Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK sports minister confident fans can return to stadiums safely

The British government is confident it can implement measures to ensure spectators can safely return to stadiums amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the country's sports minister has said.

Reuters | London | Updated: 29-07-2020 10:51 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 10:48 IST
UK sports minister confident fans can return to stadiums safely
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The British government is confident it can implement measures to ensure spectators can safely return to stadiums amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the country's sports minister has said. The government aims to reopen elite sports to fans more widely from Oct. 1 after announcing plans this month to allow spectators at select events to 'stress test' new guidelines.

Cricket friendlies were open to a limited number of spectators, while the World Snooker Championship at the Crucible and the Goodwood horse racing festival are also pilot events. " ... whether it's sports stadiums or theatres, we've seen in other countries there is a way to get full audiences without a vaccine," Minister for Sport Nigel Huddleston told BBC.

"I'm confident that there are measures that can be put in place that can give both those taking part in the sports and spectators confidence that they are going to somewhere safe." Senior government adviser James Calder had warned that sporting venues in England were unlikely to get the green light to fill to capacity this year.

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

Most citizens still wary of travel in trains, visiting multiplexes: Local Circles

As the government considers reopening of gymnasiums, movie theatres, international air travel and metro or local trains when COVID-19 Unlock 2.0 ends on July 31, most citizens interviewed in a recent survey remain cautious. Only 6 per cent ...

Heathrow tells UK: do passenger testing or lose 'quarantine roulette'

Heathrow Airport, Europes busiest airport, called on Britain to urgently introduce a passenger testing regime, warning that without one it would lose a game of global quarantine roulette coronavirus stalled aviation.The worst public health ...

COVID-19: Raj Guv cancels 'at home' event on Independence Day

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra has cancelled this years at home event on Independence Day due to COVID-19 pandemic. A press statement issued by the Raj Bhawan quoting Mishra said the Governor was concerned about the rise in coronavirus ca...

Brazil's COVID-19 case tally up 40,000 in past day, death toll over 900

Brasilia Brazil, July 29 SputnikANI Brazil has confirmed over 40,000 new COVID-19 cases while more than 900 people have died from the disease in the past 24 hours, the countrys health ministry said in a statement. The ministry said the case...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020