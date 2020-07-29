128 more COVID-19 cases in UP: KGMU, Lucknow
The King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow on Wednesday said that 128 samples tested positive for COVID-19 out of 2,817 samples.ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 29-07-2020 14:04 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 14:04 IST
The King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow on Wednesday said that 128 samples tested positive for COVID-19 out of 2,817 samples. "Out of the 2817 samples tested yesterday for COVID-19, results of 128 are positive," King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow.
The majority of the samples that were tested positive were from Lucknow (63) followed by Kannauj with 37 samples. As per the Union Health Ministry, Uttar Pradesh has a total of 26,204 active COVID-19 cases. (ANI)
ALSO READ
Indore reports 51 fresh COVID-19 cases
COVID-19: UN and partners work to ensure learning never stops for young refugees
US has biggest COVID-19 testing programme in the world: Trump
FIR against Jabalpur official for organising wedding function, violating COVID-19 guidelines
California, Oregon roll back reopenings to contain COVID-19 spread