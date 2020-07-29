128 more COVID-19 cases in UP: KGMU, Lucknow

The King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow on Wednesday said that 128 samples tested positive for COVID-19 out of 2,817 samples. "Out of the 2817 samples tested yesterday for COVID-19, results of 128 are positive," King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow.

The majority of the samples that were tested positive were from Lucknow (63) followed by Kannauj with 37 samples. As per the Union Health Ministry, Uttar Pradesh has a total of 26,204 active COVID-19 cases. (ANI)