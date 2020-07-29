95 not out versus COVID-19

Left Menu
Generally, 70 per cent patients are psychologically tensed," Dr Jain said. The grandson said the family members were worried because of Kunwar's age but after her discharge from the hospital everyone felt relieved.

Maan Kunwar, from the historic city of Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh, was initially scared to see doctors in protective gear around her and even called one of them "betaal", a ghost, but then she overcame her fears to defeat the coronavirus. At 95, she is being hailed as the "Rani of Jhansi" because of her indomitable spirit, and the staff of Maharani Laxmibai Medical College now don't mind her initial outburst. They say patients take time to adapt to the hospital environment at that age.

Dr Anshul Jain, the superintendent in-charge of the COVID hospital, said Kunwar was worried initially, as it was her first visit to the hospital, but she adapted well. Junior doctors made her talk with her family members on the phone also arranged video calls. "The staff took care of her, provided 'haldi' milk and food at her bed. From the second day, she was comfortable," Dr Jain told PTI on Wednesday.

Kunwar was asymptomatic when she was admitted to the hospital on July 19 but her test result had come out positive. Her grandson said she largely remains inside home and except for an episodic blood pressure, she has had no other medical condition. After recovery, she was discharged on July 25 but has been advised 7-day home quarantine according to the government protocol.

When she was being discharged, one female resident joked, "Amma Ji, we are not betaal". She replied, "Tum to beta pari si ho' (you are like a fairy)." All healthcare staff and other patients clapped as she walked out of the hospital as her recovery gave hope to thousands of patients still fighting the deadly disease. "Such news of elder people recovering from COVID is really encouraging. Generally, 70 per cent patients are psychologically tensed," Dr Jain said.

The grandson said the family members were worried because of Kunwar's age but after her discharge from the hospital everyone felt relieved. He said his grandparents married nearly 80 years ago but his grandfather died in 2003. "Whoever has a good immunity does not lead a sedentary lifestyle. They have very good chances of overcoming this infection," Jhansi District Magistrate Andra Vamsi said.

Vamsi said 61 COVID-19 cases were reported from the district until Tuesday an the active cases have risen to 899. At least 62 people have died due to the disease. As many as 1,065 patients have been discharged, the district magistrate added.

