TUI UK cancels holidays to Balearics and Canary Islands until Aug. 4

TUI UK cancels holidays to Balearics and Canary Islands until Aug. 4Reuters | London | Updated: 29-07-2020 14:44 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 14:44 IST
TUI UK on Wednesday said it had cancelled holidays to the Balearics and Canary Islands until August 4 after Britain advised against all non-essential travel to the islands due to its assessment of COVID-19 risks in Spain.
The UK guidance, issued on Monday, brought advice in line with travel advice to mainland Spain. On Saturday Britain said all travellers from Spain are subject to a 14-day quarantine due to a spike in new coronavirus cases there.
TUI UK has cancelled all holidays to mainland Spain until August 10.
