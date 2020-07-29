Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vietnam confirms four new COVID-19 cases, bringing total to 450

Vietnam late on Wednesday confirmed four new coronavirus infections, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 450, with no deaths. In a rare rescue flight, Vietnam repatriated 140 construction workers infected with COVID-19 from Equatorial Guinea on Wednesday, a state medical official told Reuters.

Reuters | Hanoi | Updated: 29-07-2020 17:06 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 17:02 IST
Vietnam confirms four new COVID-19 cases, bringing total to 450
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Vietnam late on Wednesday confirmed four new coronavirus infections, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 450, with no deaths. The new cases include one in Hanoi, who had recently returned from Danang, where the Southeast Asian country last week detected its first locally transmitted infections in more than three months, the Ministry of Health said.

The other three cases include one from the Central Highlands and two in Ho Chi Minh City. In a rare rescue flight, Vietnam repatriated 140 construction workers infected with COVID-19 from Equatorial Guinea on Wednesday, a state medical official told Reuters. The workers will be treated at a hospital outside Hanoi, the official said.

Vietnam's health ministry has not yet added the African cases to its coronavirus tally.

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. A space exploration fan, jazz artist Gregory Porter to sing for NASA launchJazz artist Gregory Porter, whose new single Concorde is an ode to space exploration, is set to perform on Thu...

Himachal: Mata Chintpurni temple begins home delivery of prasad

After launching the facility for online darshan of Mata Chintpurni Devi, the temple administration has now started home delivery of prasad, an official spokesperson said Wednesday. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday virtually launched ...

No question of falsely implicating anyone under UAPA: Pb CM

A day after SAD chief Sukhbir Badal cautioned against indiscriminate use of the UAPA, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday asserted that there was no question of falsely implicating anyone under the anti-terror law. The chief ...

Salvadoran president replaces finance minister

Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele has appointed Alejandro Zelaya as the new finance minister, replacing Nelson Fuentes, the government said late on Tuesday. Bukeles office made the announcement on Twitter without providing reasons for the c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020