Left Menu
Development News Edition

Portugal says some EU countries breaking pact to reinstate free movement

Portugal initially won praise for its quick response to the pandemic but a steady count of several hundred new cases per day in and around Lisbon in the past two months has worried authorities at home and abroad. Portugal, which has repeatedly attributed new reported cases to its high testing rate, has expressed its concerns about the imposed travel restrictions to both the European Commission and the European Council, the foreign ministry said.

Reuters | Updated: 29-07-2020 17:30 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 17:30 IST
Portugal says some EU countries breaking pact to reinstate free movement

Portugal's foreign ministry said on Wednesday that some member states in the European Union had broken a pact to reinstate freedom of movement inside the bloc after coronavirus lockdowns were lifted.

"We understand we were all required to reinstate freedom of movement within the EU from July 1 the latest," the ministry said in a statement sent to Reuters. "We believe restrictions and decisions taken by member states related to other member states manifestly disregard this bond," it added, without specifying which member states it was referring to.

The ministry's comments came after Britain - which left the EU in January but is observing its trade and travel regulations until the end of the year - decided on Friday to persist with a quarantine regime for travellers from Portugal. That has hit the tourism-dependant country hard.

Other European nations including Ireland, Belgium and Finland, all of which are EU members, have also imposed travel restrictions on Portugal. Spain is also facing a UK quarantine and travel advisories from other countries. Portugal initially won praise for its quick response to the pandemic but a steady count of several hundred new cases per day in and around Lisbon in the past two months has worried authorities at home and abroad.

Portugal, which has repeatedly attributed new reported cases to its high testing rate, has expressed its concerns about the imposed travel restrictions to both the European Commission and the European Council, the foreign ministry said. A spokesman for the European Commission said on Tuesday that "re-establishing ineffective restrictions and internal EU border controls must be avoided moving forward".

It added: "Any restrictions to free movement within the EU should only be used where strictly necessary and be coordinated, proportionate and non-discriminatory to address public health risks."

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Johnny Depp was victim of abuser Heard, court toldJohnny Depp was the victim of invented allegations and physical violence from his former wife Amber Heard, Londons High Court was...

Revenue dept asks commerce min to review coverage of export incentive scheme MEIS

The Department of Revenue has asked its commerce counterpart to review the coverage of export incentive scheme MEIS, so that the fiscal benefits under this programme can be brought down to Rs 9,000 crore this fiscal as it has not yielded de...

6.7 million children under age of five could suffer from wasting due to COVID-19

An additional 6.7 million children under the age of five could suffer from wasting and therefore become dangerously undernourished in 2020 as a result of the socio-economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, UNICEF warned today.According to...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Vietnam confirms four new COVID-19 cases, bringing total to 450Vietnam late on Wednesday confirmed four new coronavirus infections, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 4...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020