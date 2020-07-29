Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. coronavirus deaths top 150,000, toll ranks 6th in deaths per capita globally

(Graphic: https://tmsnrt.rs/2P87LUu) Florida reported a record increase in new COVID-19 deaths for a second successive day on Wednesday, with 217 fatalities in the last 24 hours, according to the state health department.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-07-2020 21:01 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 20:56 IST
U.S. coronavirus deaths top 150,000, toll ranks 6th in deaths per capita globally
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

U.S. deaths from the novel coronavirus surpassed 150,000 on Wednesday, a number higher than in any other country and nearly a quarter of the world's total, according to a Reuters tally. Of the 20 countries with the biggest outbreaks, the United States ranks sixth in deaths per capita, at 4.5 fatalities per 10,000 people.

Only the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Peru and Chile have a higher per capita rate, the tally shows, with U.S. deaths making up nearly 23% of the global total of 660,997. The increase of 10,000 deaths in 11 days is the fastest in the United States since early June. (Graphic: https://tmsnrt.rs/2P87LUu)

Florida reported a record increase in new COVID-19 deaths for a second successive day on Wednesday, with 217 fatalities in the last 24 hours, according to the state health department. The pace of infections has accelerated since the United States passed 100,000 dead on May 27.

The U.S. epicenter has also moved, to the South and West from the area around New York, which still has by far the highest death toll at more than 32,000. On Tuesday, Arkansas, California, Florida, Montana, Oregon and Texas each reported record spikes in fatalities.

The rising numbers have crushed early hopes the country was past the worst of an economic crisis that has decimated businesses and put millions of Americans out of work. Health experts have been saying for months that the U.S. outbreak could be brought under control if guidelines to maintain social distancing and wear masks in public were followed everywhere.

Such measures became a hot partisan issue after President Donald Trump, who initially played down the seriousness of the health crisis after the first U.S. case in January, refused to wear a mask or mandate mask-wearing nationally. Trump has since come around to supporting masks.

With the scheduled reopening of schools days away in some states, the Trump administration is pushing for students to return to classrooms, while some teachers and local officials have called for learning to remain online. Data has shown the disease is hitting low-income and minority populations disproportionately in some areas.

California health officials said Latinos, who make up just over a third of the most populous U.S. state, account for 56% of COVID-19 infections and 46% of deaths. The University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), whose forecasts are closely watched by policymakers including the White House, first predicted in March that the pandemic could kill more than 81,000 by July after easing in June.

In its latest statement on July 14, the IHME said its model now projects the U.S. death toll at more than 224,000 by Nov. 1. It also said that number was not set in stone.

"Use of masks is up, but not as high as it should be. If 95% of Americans wore masks each time they left their homes, infection rates would drop, hospitalizations would drop, and forecast deaths would drop," the IHME said.

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Seven babies stillborn in one night at Zimbabwe hospital as nurses strike

Seven babies were stillborn in one night at a major Zimbabwean hospital this week because their mothers did not get adequate medical care due to a nurses strike, doctors said on Wednesday, as a dispute over working conditions cripples hospi...

'Baahubali' director SS Rajamouli, family test positive for COVID-19

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli on Wednesday said he and his family members have tested positive for coronavirus and are currently quarantined at home. The director, best known for his epic fantasy hit Baahubali series, said they got tested after th...

Any revision in GST compensation framework would be betrayal of federal trust: Isaac

Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac on Wednesday said any change in the GST compensation payout framework would be a brazen betrayal of federal trust. According to news reports the hearing before Standing Committee on Finance, Centre has t...

New education policy will lead to transformative restructuring of education in India: Irani

Union minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday said the new National Education Policy will lead to a transformative restructuring of education in India that will encompass every stage of learning. The former HRD minister noted that she was part o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020