Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. coronavirus deaths top 150,000 as economy suffers further

Deaths from COVID-19 surpassed 150,000 in the United States on Wednesday, more than any other country and nearly a quarter of the world's total, according to a Reuters tally, delivering fresh blows to the U.S. economy The increase of 10,000 COVID-19 deaths over the last 11 days is the fastest in the United States since early June, prompting heated debates between the American public and its leaders over the best course forward.(https://tmsnrt.rs/2P87LUu) Commercial pilot Rob Koreman of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, said he had been stunned by the climbing numbers.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-07-2020 02:47 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 02:37 IST
U.S. coronavirus deaths top 150,000 as economy suffers further
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Deaths from COVID-19 surpassed 150,000 in the United States on Wednesday, more than any other country and nearly a quarter of the world's total, according to a Reuters tally, delivering fresh blows to the U.S. economy The increase of 10,000 COVID-19 deaths over the last 11 days is the fastest in the United States since early June, prompting heated debates between the American public and its leaders over the best course forward.(https://tmsnrt.rs/2P87LUu)

Commercial pilot Rob Koreman of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, said he had been stunned by the climbing numbers. "I'm a pilot and hit so many cities, so many people on board, I have to be aware," said Koreman, 50. "Basically, none of this should have happened. We needed state coordination, if not flat-out a federal mandate."

Florida reported another record in one-day deaths on Wednesday, 217, according to state health officials. Among the 20 countries with the biggest outbreaks, the United States ranks sixth in deaths per capita, at 4.5 fatalities per 10,000 people.

Only the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Peru and Chile have a higher per capita rate, the tally shows, with U.S. deaths making up nearly 23% of the known global total of just over 661,000. The pace of infections has accelerated since the U.S. death toll passed 100,000 on May 27. The epicenter has also moved, to the South and West from the area around New York, which still has by far the highest number of fatalities of any U.S. state at more than 32,000.

Arkansas, California, Florida, Montana, Oregon and Texas each reported record spikes in fatalities on Tuesday. The rising numbers have crushed early hopes the country was past the worst of an economic crisis brought on by stay-at-home orders and business closures that have devastated the economy and thrown millions of Americans out of work.

FED WARNS OF ECONOMIC DAMAGE "We have seen some signs in recent weeks that the increase in virus cases and the renewed measures to control it are starting to weigh on economic activity," Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in a news conference following release of the U.S. central bank's latest policy statement.

Many health experts say the U.S. outbreak could be brought under greater control if guidelines to maintain social distancing and wear masks in public were enforced nationwide. U.S. President Donald Trump has rejected the idea of a federal mask order and was initially reluctant to be seen wearing one. Trump has since come around to supporting masks but has still not imposed a national mandate requiring them.

Louie Gohmert, a Republican lawmaker from Texas who has at times refused to wear a mask, tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, raising concerns that other members of Congress may also have been exposed. Officials in New Jersey, the state with the second highest death toll, again pleaded with young people to avoid large gatherings.

"Coronavirus is more easily transmitted indoors. Crowded indoor house parties are not smart or safe," Governor Phil Murphy wrote on Twitter. With the scheduled reopening of schools days away in some states, the Trump administration has pushed for students to return to classrooms, while teacher unions and local officials have called for learning to remain online.

The University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), whose forecasts are closely watched by policymakers including the White House, predicted in March that the pandemic could kill more than 81,000 people by July. In its latest statement on July 14, the IHME said its model now projects the U.S. death toll at more than 224,000 by Nov. 1, although the institute added that many fatalities could be avoided by preventative measures such as masks and social distancing.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

Zimbabwe's stock market decides to resume trading next week, says Finance Minister

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Dodgers' Kelly suspended 8 games for throwing at Astros

Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Joe Kelly received an eight-game suspension for his actions in the series opener against the Houston Astros, Major League Baseball announced Wednesday. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was handed a one-game ban ...

Tennessee state senator charged with stealing federal funds

A Tennessee state senator has been charged with stealing more than USD 600,000 federal funds received by a health care company she directed and using the money to pay for her wedding and other personal expenses, federal prosecutors said Wed...

Tweet that Trump will accept nomination in Charlotte is incorrect -Fox News reporter

A tweet by a North Carolina television journalist on Wednesday that said President Donald Trump would accept the Republican presidential nomination in Charlotte, North Carolina, on the first night of the partys convention is incorrect, a Fo...

Brazil hits record 69,000 coronavirus cases in a day

Brazils coronavirus outbreak set daily records on Wednesday with both 69,074 new confirmed cases and 1,595 related deaths, as the worlds second-worst outbreak accelerates toward the milestone of 100,000 lives cut short.Brazil is the country...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020