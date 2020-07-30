Left Menu
Development News Edition

New study links vaping with heart problems

In adolescents, the use of e-cigarettes doubles the risk of starting to smoke traditional cigarettes, states a position paper that focusses on the cardiovascular effects of e-cigarettes. The study paper also sums up the effects of devices that look like cigarettes and refillable vaporisers that do not look like cigarettes.

ANI | Sophia Antipolis | Updated: 30-07-2020 08:40 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 08:40 IST
New study links vaping with heart problems
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

In adolescents, the use of e-cigarettes doubles the risk of starting to smoke traditional cigarettes, states a position paper that focusses on the cardiovascular effects of e-cigarettes. The study paper also sums up the effects of devices that look like cigarettes and refillable vaporisers that do not look like cigarettes. The position paper of the European Association of Preventive Cardiology (EAPC), a branch of the ESC, calls on regulators to protect young people by limiting sales and advertising and banning sweet flavours which teens believe are less harmful. The paper was published today in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology, a journal of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC).

Research has shown that e-cigarettes raise blood pressure and heart rate, change the artery walls so that they become stiffer and less elastic, and inhibit the function of blood vessels by damaging their lining. Each of these four effects are risk factors for blood clots and fatty build-up inside artery walls which can cause heart attacks. A study last year found a link between e-cigarettes and heart attacks. On top of the heart effects, the evidence is accumulating that vaping has negative effects on the lungs and is detrimental to the developing foetus during pregnancy. Preliminary research indicates that e-cigarettes could cause cancer.

"Vaping is marketed towards teenagers and the tobacco industry uses celebrities to promote it as being healthier than smoking," said senior author Professor Maja-Lisa Lochen of UiT The Arctic University of Norway, Tromso. "Legislation on the marketing and sales of e-cigarettes varies enormously between countries," said Professor Lochen. "Action is urgently needed to halt the growing use in young people. The World Health Organisation (WHO) states that e-cigarettes are harmful to health."

Studies have reported that e-cigarette use in young people has increased from 5% in 2013 to nearly 25% in 2018. Up to 5% of adults use e-cigarettes, with wide variation between countries. It's not clear whether e-cigarettes can help people quit smoking since studies have produced conflicting results. "When these studies are pooled together it does not show that e-cigarettes are more effective than conventional, well-tested stop smoking methods," said Professor Lochen. "In addition, people who use e-cigarettes for smoking cessation often end up being double consumers of both traditional tobacco cigarettes and e-cigarettes."

"E-cigarettes should only be used for smoking cessation if nothing else has worked and the individual is carefully monitored for adverse effects," she added. Professor Lochen concluded: "E-cigarettes are a relatively new product and the long-term health effects are unknown. Now is the time for politicians and regulators to act - with public health campaigns to increase awareness and legislation to halt uptake in young people."

Heart doctors and researchers recommend: - Regulate the advertising of e-cigarettes the same as tobacco to protect young people.

- Age verification procedures to prevent adolescents from accessing e-cigarette websites. - Schools to educate children about the negative effects of e-cigarettes.

- Public campaigns to raise awareness of adverse effects and prevent initiation of vaping. - Consider for smoking cessation only if conventional methods have failed and individuals are monitored for adverse effects.

- Avoid e-cigarettes during pregnancy. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

Zimbabwe's stock market decides to resume trading next week, says Finance Minister

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Lawmakers batter Big Tech CEOs, but don't land many blows

Congressional lawmakers finally got a chance Wednesday to grill the CEOs of Big Tech over their dominance and allegations of monopolistic practices that stifle competition. But its not clear how much they advanced their goal of bringing som...

As tensions rise in SCS, US signs MoU to support Vietnamese fishermen against Chinese 'intimidation'

As tensions flare-up in the South China Sea SCS, which has been boiling for some time now, the prime contestants seem to be Vietnam and China. Both countries have been locked again in a stand-off, contesting each others claims of maritime r...

IBM partners with Japanese business, academia in quantum computing

U.S. tech firm International Business Machines Corp on Thursday launched a research partnership with Japanese industry to accelerate advances in quantum computing, deepening ties between the two countries in an emerging and sensitive field....

Robert, White Sox rally past Indians to avoid sweep

Luis Roberts two-run single capped a four-run uprising in the ninth inning as the visiting Chicago White Sox averted a three-game sweep with a 4-0 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Wednesday. Yasmani Grandal and Eloy Jimenez each added ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020