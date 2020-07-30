UK could add countries to quarantine list within days, minister says

UK could add countries to quarantine list within days, minister saysReuters | London | Updated: 30-07-2020 13:02 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 12:58 IST
Britain could impose quarantine measures on people arriving from certain countries within days, health minister Matt Hancock said on Thursday, without specifying which countries.
Asked in a BBC radio interview whether it was possible that in the next few days there could be a change in the list of countries to which quarantine measures apply, Hancock replied: "Yes ... We just have to be realistic about the fact that these things change, because the pandemic changes in other countries."
