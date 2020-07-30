Left Menu
Development News Edition

Starved of dollars, Nigerian businesses struggle for survival

"We're pleading with our suppliers to wait a bit longer so that we can source dollars and pay them," Odunaiya told Reuters. With the price of oil, Nigeria's main export, depressed and foreign exchange reserves dwindling, its central bank is hanging on to its dollars to support the local naira - leaving a dwindling supply of hard currency to buy the imports that are the bedrock of Africa's largest economy.

Reuters | Updated: 30-07-2020 13:38 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 13:30 IST
Starved of dollars, Nigerian businesses struggle for survival
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

As women in hairnets and anti-coronavirus masks sort through folded nappies coming off a conveyor belt, the head of the Nigerian firm they work for wonders how much longer he can afford to keep them in employment.

Around 80% of the materials that go into Lagos-based diaper and sanitary towel manufacturer Wemy's products are imported. To buy them, Paul Odunaiya needs dollars, which he can no longer find. "We're pleading with our suppliers to wait a bit longer so that we can source dollars and pay them," Odunaiya told Reuters.

With the price of oil, Nigeria's main export, depressed and foreign exchange reserves dwindling, its central bank is hanging on to its dollars to support the local naira - leaving a dwindling supply of hard currency to buy the imports that are the bedrock of Africa's largest economy. Muda Yusuf, director general of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce, said that, like Odunaiya, the dollar shortage is hitting most of its 2,000 members hard.

"If the situation persists it will lead to lay-offs," he said. "If you are not producing, there will be a shortage of goods in the market, prices will go up." Inflation has risen for 10 straight months, hitting a two-year high of 12.56% in June, piling on greater economic hardship for a population of whom 40% already live below the official poverty line of 137,430 naira ($382) per year.

Added to that, there have been two devaluations of the naira's official rate this year. With the oil market depressed by a producer price war and the pandemic-induced global recession, central bank reserves have fallen 20% in the past year to $36.1 billion, around five months of import cover.

The bank initially sought to stem the decline by suspending dollar auctions in March and continues to severely ration their supply. "It's been excruciating," said Fred Ameobi, executive director of Coscharis Group, a conglomerate whose businesses include automobile assembly.

The government says the economy could shrink by up to 8.9% in 2020, while many of the local banks that Nigerian companies rely on have seen their dollar credit lines halted by international lenders who fear they won't be paid back. Many firms have resorted to the black market, where the naira trades at around 20% below the official rate, making dollar purchases even more expensive.

For now Odunaiya, whose firm had year to March turnover of 2.5 billion naira, sees only hard times ahead. "It's going to be a tough year ... Some businesses will die."

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

India, Mauritius partnership to soar even higher in coming years: PM Modi

Asserting that Mauritius is the heart of Indias development partnership, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the ties between New Delhi and Port Louis are destined to soar even higher in the coming years. Speaking at the inau...

Gymnastics-Australia human rights body to probe abuse complaints

Australias human rights watchdog will conduct a review of the countrys gymnastics program following complaints of physical and mental abuse from a slew of former athletes, the sports national governing body said on Thursday. The mistreatmen...

Veterans’ Support Amendment Bill No 2 to become law

The Veterans Support Amendment Bill No 2 passed its third reading today and will become law, announced Minister for Veterans Ron Mark. This amends the Veterans Support Act 2014 in response to recommendations from the 2018 review of the oper...

Cricket-PCB expects England to 'do the right thing' in 2022

Pakistans decision to tour England despite the risks of travelling during the COVID-19 pandemic was not part of a reciprocal agreement but the Pakistan Cricket Board PCB expects its English counterpart to do the right thing in 2022. Pakista...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020