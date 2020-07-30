Left Menu
Delhi doctors save ailing man stuck in Assam flood via video-conference

Doctors of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi saved the life of a man through video-conferencing, who was stuck in a flooded area in Assam and suffering from acute liver failure.

30-07-2020
Doctors of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital saved the life of man in Assam during floods (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Doctors of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi saved the life of a man through video-conferencing, who was stuck in a flooded area in Assam and suffering from acute liver failure. According to the hospital, "About a fortnight back one man's pharmacist friend made a distress call to Dr Ushast Dhir, Consultant in Department of Surgical Gastroenterology and Liver Transplant, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital."

The hospital said that Mofisur Rehman wanted to help his friend Lalchand Biswas, who was suffering from acute liver failure due to liver cirrhosis. Rehman informed the doctor that the patient was drowsy, having difficulty in breathing and swelling in the abdomen area. Dr Dhir informed ANI that along with support from the hospital, he made arrangements for a quick medical consultation through a video conference session.

"They were no mobile signals in the area where the patient was stuck. He was then immediately shifted to a place where mobile signals were available on a boat and the entire video conferencing was done on that small boat itself," said the doctor. He added, "Fortunately, the patient's friend had a degree in pharmacy and he was able to understand the medical terms easily and arrange the medicines required in a short span of time. He was also able to administer injections and enema by following our instruction."

Within an hour a repeat link was established to check the condition of the patient, but by them Biswas's condition was stable. "The patient was not only given medical advice but Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, but we also arranged and ensured that life-saving medicines for one month reached the patient. Now that lockdown is being lifted, our hospital is also arranging for funds to transport the patient to Delhi for further treatment," doctor Dhir informed ANI.

Rehman, the patient's friend who first consulted the doctor in Delhi said, "Without quick medical advice, my friend would have died. I wanted to help him as he has no one in the family who can take care of him, I am thankful to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for giving medical help." Currently, the patient is stable and will be called to Delhi for further treatment once the situation normalises. (ANI)

