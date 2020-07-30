Left Menu
Poland may reimpose quarantine for travel from some countries after it sees infections spike

Poland may have to reimpose quarantine for travellers from countries such as Spain and other limited measures to contain the coronavirus, its prime minister said on Thursday after the country reported its highest daily number of infections so far.

Reuters | Updated: 30-07-2020 17:35 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 17:22 IST
Poland reported fewer cases of COVID-19 than some European countries, but in recent days the number of new infections has climbed, with the health ministry blaming outbreaks in coal mines and saying it expects the numbers to fall.

Poland reported 615 new cases on Thursday, bringing the total to 45,031 since the start of the outbreak, according to the health ministry. There have been 1,709 documented deaths from COVID-19. "It cannot be ruled out that if the situation gets worse, we will need to limit the spread of the coronavirus... We are trying to work out solutions that will not restrict business activities as before," Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told a news conference.

He said Poland may have to reimpose quarantine for people returning from countries such as Spain, but would analyse the situation and then decide on any action. Poland in May started lifting a lockdown imposed to contain the virus and also eased quarantine restrictions last month.

New infections were detected mainly in two regions, including the coal mining region of Silesia, health ministry spokesman Wojciech Andrusiewicz said. Andrusiewicz also told private broadcaster TVN24 that there may be a "high number of new infections" in the coming days.

