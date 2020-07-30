Ireland reports highest daily number of COVID-19 infections since May

Ireland reported its highest daily number of COVID-19 cases for two months on Thursday, with 85 cases confirmed compared to an average of around 20 per day during the past two weeks.

That was the highest daily number reported in Ireland since late May.

"Today may be a blip associated with a number of specific clusters or it may be a sign of something more significant," Acting Chief Medical Officer Ronan Glynn told a news conference. "I hope that this is a blip."