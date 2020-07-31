Left Menu
Development News Edition

In a first, U.S. hospital apologizes to intersex surgical patients

"Lurie's apology and their decision to postpone medically unnecessary surgeries on intersex youth is a great step in the right direction," said Sean Saifa Wall, co-founder of advocacy group Intersex Justice Project. Contemporary medical thought holds that such procedures, if they are performed at all, are best done when patients are older.

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2020 01:51 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 01:51 IST
In a first, U.S. hospital apologizes to intersex surgical patients

By Oscar Lopez MEXICO CITY, July 30 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A U.S. hospital has apologized for performing surgery on intersex infants, procedures now considered not only unnecessary but damaging, in what supporters say was the first such apology and a key moment in intersex rights.

The Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago said in an online statement this week that its approach to intersex surgery "was harmful and wrong" and offered an apology to "intersex individuals who were harmed by the treatment." Intersex people are those born with atypical chromosomes or sex characteristics and are neither clearly male nor female at birth.

As infants, they have been regularly subjected to cosmetic surgery to alter their genitalia, but recently some health experts have said the procedures are unnecessary and carry risks of scarring, loss of sensitivity and trauma. About 1.7% of people around the world are intersex, according to United Nations' estimates.

Exact accounts of how many intersex surgeries are performed are not readily available, but InterACT, a U.S. advocacy group, says one in 2,000 babies - 0.05% - are born with genital differences that a doctor might suggest changing with surgery. "Lurie's apology and their decision to postpone medically unnecessary surgeries on intersex youth is a great step in the right direction," said Sean Saifa Wall, co-founder of advocacy group Intersex Justice Project.

Contemporary medical thought holds that such procedures, if they are performed at all, are best done when patients are older. Wall and others said the apology by the hospital was the first of its kind in the United States.

"This is a watershed moment... Hopefully we are one step closer to ensuring a world where intersex children can live free from harm," Wall said at a virtual news conference on Thursday with health experts, politicians and campaigners. There is no medical evidence to support the view that such procedures cannot be delayed, said Ellie Kim, a physician in adolescent and young adult medicine at Lurie.

"Quite the opposite," she said. "There's plenty of modern medical evidence to suggest that there is irreparable trauma, harm, damage, permanent emotional damage, permanent physical damage from having these procedures in infancy." In its statement, the Chicago hospital said "irreversible genital procedures ... should not be performed until patients can participate meaningfully in making the decision for themselves, unless medically necessary".

The apology shows an important shift in how the medical field is addressing intersex issues, said Kyle Knight, senior researcher at advocacy group Human Rights Watch. "The apology and pledged policy change from Lurie signals an important shift - that the hospital is listening to communities about their experiences," Knight said in emailed comments.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

IBM partners with Japanese business, academia in quantum computing

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico cave with evidence of early humans closed to visitors

Tourists or locals visiting a cave in north-central Mexico could endanger what is purported to be some of the earliest evidence of human presence in North America, archaeological authorities said Thursday. Mexicos National Institute of Anth...

UPDATE 1-As U.S. police struggle to hire, next-generation cops seek more humane approach

Stephanie Robinson, 23, a rookie Black police officer on Detroits West Side, has been challenged by Black residents about her loyalty while on patrol since the death of George Floyd under the knee of a white police officer. Theyre saying, A...

Florida pair arrested for breaking COVID-19 quarantine order

Jose Freire Interian was walking his dog near his Key West home when a neighbour began recording him on her cellphone. Hours later, police came knocking on his door with an arrest warrant and whisked Freire and his wife to the county jail. ...

Obama takes aim at Trump in fiery eulogy for Civil Rights icon John Lewis

In a fiery eulogy for longtime U.S. Representative John Lewis on Thursday, former President Barack Obama took a series of thinly veiled shots at the actions of his successor that he said tore at the legacy of the Black civil rights icon bei...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020