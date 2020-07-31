Left Menu
Development News Edition

Saudi King Salman leaves hospital after gallbladder surgery

In a video released by SPA, the king could be seen walking steadily out of hospital, followed by several aides and his son, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, wearing a face mask.

Reuters | Damascus | Updated: 31-07-2020 02:03 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 01:57 IST
Saudi King Salman leaves hospital after gallbladder surgery
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Saudi Arabia's 84-year-old ruler, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, left King Faisal hospital in the capital Riyadh after recovery, state news agency SPA reported on Thursday.

The Saudi king, the custodian of Islam's holiest sites, was admitted to hospital on July 20 to undergo medical checks, after suffering from inflammation of the gall bladder, which he had removed later that week. In a video released by SPA, the king could be seen walking steadily out of hospital, followed by several aides and his son, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, wearing a face mask. The king was walking with a cane, as he usually does.

The king, who has ruled the world's largest oil exporter and close U.S. ally since 2015, chaired a meeting via video from hospital last week before his surgery. In a video aired by state media outlets, he could be seen reading and leafing through documents. Reuters could not independently verify the date the footage was filmed.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

IBM partners with Japanese business, academia in quantum computing

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico cave with evidence of early humans closed to visitors

Tourists or locals visiting a cave in north-central Mexico could endanger what is purported to be some of the earliest evidence of human presence in North America, archaeological authorities said Thursday. Mexicos National Institute of Anth...

UPDATE 1-As U.S. police struggle to hire, next-generation cops seek more humane approach

Stephanie Robinson, 23, a rookie Black police officer on Detroits West Side, has been challenged by Black residents about her loyalty while on patrol since the death of George Floyd under the knee of a white police officer. Theyre saying, A...

Florida pair arrested for breaking COVID-19 quarantine order

Jose Freire Interian was walking his dog near his Key West home when a neighbour began recording him on her cellphone. Hours later, police came knocking on his door with an arrest warrant and whisked Freire and his wife to the county jail. ...

Obama takes aim at Trump in fiery eulogy for Civil Rights icon John Lewis

In a fiery eulogy for longtime U.S. Representative John Lewis on Thursday, former President Barack Obama took a series of thinly veiled shots at the actions of his successor that he said tore at the legacy of the Black civil rights icon bei...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020