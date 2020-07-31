Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. coronavirus epicenter shifts toward Midwestern states

The COVID-19 outbreak was moving into Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Missouri, Kansas and Nebraska "because of vacations and other reasons of travel," Dr. Deborah Birx, coordinator of the White House coronavirus task force, told Fox News in an interview. Ohio's health department said the state had seen its highest single-day increase in infections since the pandemic started in January, which Governor Mike DeWine, a Republican, told a news conference was "certainly not good news." In Wisconsin, Governor Tony Evers ordered residents to wear face coverings in public.

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2020 07:15 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 07:15 IST
U.S. coronavirus epicenter shifts toward Midwestern states

The epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States showed signs of shifting to the Midwest on Thursday while Sunbelt states were hopeful that new infections and deaths were starting to decline. The COVID-19 outbreak was moving into Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Missouri, Kansas and Nebraska "because of vacations and other reasons of travel," Dr. Deborah Birx, coordinator of the White House coronavirus task force, told Fox News in an interview.

Ohio's health department said the state had seen its highest single-day increase in infections since the pandemic started in January, which Governor Mike DeWine, a Republican, told a news conference was "certainly not good news." In Wisconsin, Governor Tony Evers ordered residents to wear face coverings in public. Masks are recommended by many health experts, but some conservatives say such mandates violate the U.S. Constitution.

"While I know emotions are high when it comes to wearing face coverings in public, my job as governor is to put people first and to do what's best for the people of our state, so that's what I am going to do," Evers, a Democrat, said in a statement. Florida reported a record one-day increase in COVID-19 deaths for a third consecutive day on Thursday and Arizona also reported a record increase in fatalities for a single day, according to a Reuters tally. But reports of new cases have recently slowed in both states, along with California and Texas.

According to the temporary healthcare staffing platform NurseFly, demand for nurses in Arizona increased 75% in July over June. "JOBLESS, HOMELESS"

"I'm trying to just maintain a healthy level of anxiety," said Rachel Norton, a traveling intensive care unit nurse who was leaving Denver on Thursday for a one-month contract in Mesa, Arizona. The surge has dampened the nation's recovery from an economic crisis brought on by state and local lockdown orders that have thrown millions of Americans out of work, closed schools and shuttered entertainment and professional sports events.

The United States remains the country most affected by the COVID-19 outbreak, with a death toll of more than 150,000. Smoking outside a food bank in Chicago, 63-year-old William Hannah said the pandemic "has ruined me. I'm now jobless, homeless and waiting for my job to come back."

Hannah worked as a cook at the United Center, home of the Chicago Bulls and Blackhawks, before the NBA and NHL canceled games and entertainers halted events. "I got hope. It's all I can do," he said. On Thursday, Commerce Department data for the second quarter showed the deepest contraction in the U.S. economy since the Great Depression of the 1930s.

Herman Cain, a former Republican presidential candidate, on Thursday became the latest high-profile death attributed to COVID-19. Cain was diagnosed with the disease in late June after attending a Tulsa, Oklahoma, rally for President Donald Trump, where many attendees crowded together without wearing face masks. Cain tweeted a photo of himself at the event without a mask.

The U.S. outbreak initially centered on the northeastern region around New York, which still has by far the highest total of fatalities of any state, at more than 32,000. On Thursday, Mark Levine, chair of the New York City Council health committee, said cases were rising again in Northeastern states, specifically New Jersey, Connecticut and Massachusetts.

"Now, for the first time since spring, cases are rising again in all three," Levine wrote in a series of tweets. "NY is now an island within an island, with warning signs looming on all sides."

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

IBM partners with Japanese business, academia in quantum computing

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Rangiuru Business Park project near Te Puke getting $18 million PGF

The Rangiuru Business Park project near Te Puke is getting 18 million from the Provincial Growth Fund PGF, Under-Secretary for Regional Economic Development Fletcher Tabuteau announced today.This is all about unlocking the potential of this...

China sets out new rules on corporate bond swaps as way to manage default risks

Chinese regulators are encouraging corporate bond exchanges as a way to mitigate the risks of companies defaulting as businesses struggle to meet repayment obligations in a pandemic-hit economy. The Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges pub...

Aid group: Darfur attacks strand 14,000 without medical help

A recent surge of violence in Darfur, the war-scarred region of western Sudan, has deprived more than 14,000 children of medical care, a leading aid group reported on Thursday. Save the Children said it was forced to close two major health ...

Kaingaroa Village to get $5 million to help fund upgrade of infrastructure

Kaingaroa Village in the Bay of Plenty is to get 5 million to help fund a comprehensive upgrade of its infrastructure, facilities and housing, Under-Secretary for Regional Economic Development Fletcher Tabuteau announced today.Mr Tabuteau ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020