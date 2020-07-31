Left Menu
PTI | Shillong | Updated: 31-07-2020 11:40 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 11:31 IST
Centre approves Meghalaya's proposal for setting up AYUSH directorate
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@A_L_Hek)

The Centre has approved the Meghalaya government's proposal for setting up an AYUSH Directorate in the state, a minister said. Meghalaya Health Minister A L Hek said he attended a video conference with Union AYUSH minister Shripad Naik on Thursday, and it was decided that a directorate will be set up in the hill state.

"The Government of India has approved the proposal for a directorate of AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga, and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy in Meghalaya," Hek said on Thursday. He said the state's health department has already written to the revenue department and the department of urban affairs requesting them for allotment of land for the creation of necessary infrastructure.

The minister said the Union AYUSH ministry has also agreed in principle to sanction 13 AYUSH health and wellness centers for Meghalaya proposed during 2019-20. "The state government has also proposed another 22 health and wellness centers for the current financial year 2020-21," he said.

The Union ministry had earlier this year decided to set up over 12,500 AYUSH Health and Wellness Centres across the country. The state health minister said that in Meghalaya, where land acquisition is a big problem, "we have decided to set up health and wellness centers at the existing primary health centers (PHCs) and community health centers (CHCs). We will have standalone centers based on the availability of land."

