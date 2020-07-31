Delhi reports 1,195 new COVID-19 cases, 27 deaths in last 24 hours

With 1,195 new COVID-19 cases and 27 deaths in the last 24 hours, Delhi's coronavirus count crossed 1.3 lakh on Friday. A total of 1,206 patients have recovered or have been discharged in the last 24 hours, a Delhi government health bulletin said.

The total number of cases has risen to 1,35,598 including 10,705 active cases and 1,20,930 recovered/discharged/migrated patients. The health bulletin said 3,963 persons have died due to the virus. With the highest single-day spike of 55,079 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India's coronavirus count crossed 16 lakh mark on Friday. (ANI)