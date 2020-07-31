Left Menu
Development News Edition

Philips denies profiteering on ventilators

Dutch healthcare equipment company Philips did not raise the price of its ventilators to maximise profit from sales during the coronavirus crisis, it said on Friday in response to a U.S. Congress report https://oversight.house.gov/news/press-releases/oversight-subcommittee-investigation-reveals-how-trump-administration-deprived. The U.S. Congress House Subcommitte on Economic and Consumer policy had said earlier in the day that the White House had overpaid Philips by at least $500 million in a deal struck during the first peak of coronavirus infections.

Reuters | New York | Updated: 31-07-2020 19:56 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 19:49 IST
Philips denies profiteering on ventilators
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Dutch healthcare equipment company Philips did not raise the price of its ventilators to maximise profit from sales during the coronavirus crisis, it said on Friday in response to a U.S. Congress report https://oversight.house.gov/news/press-releases/oversight-subcommittee-investigation-reveals-how-trump-administration-deprived.

The U.S. Congress House Subcommitte on Economic and Consumer policy had said earlier in the day that the White House had overpaid Philips by at least $500 million in a deal struck during the first peak of coronavirus infections. The committee said the government had agreed to pay almost five times the price for hospital ventilators compared with its previous deal for similar equipment from Philips.

"I would like to make clear that on no occasion has Philips raised prices to benefit from the crisis situation," Chief Executive Frans van Houten said in a statement. The committee also said that the White House had ignored Philips' failure to deliver the thousands of ventilators it had promised by mid-2019 under the earlier agreement.

"Had the Trump administration held Philips to the terms of the Obama-era contract, the country would have had 10,000 ventilators that it needed when the coronavirus crisis struck", the committee said. Philips in April said its deal with the White House would enable it to deliver the U.S. government 43,000 hospital ventilators, essential for the treatment of patients struggling with COVID-19, throughout the rest of the year for a total sum of $647 million.

Philips could not be reached for further comment.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Def ministry writes to CBFC; says advise production houses to seek NOC on Army theme content

Taking strong objection to the depiction of armed forces personnel in some web series, the Defence Ministry has written to the Central Board of Film Certification, urging that production houses may be advised to obtain a no objection certif...

PM Modi to address grand finale of Smart India Hackathon on Saturday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the grand finale of Smart India Hackathon on Saturday via video conferencing and also interact with students on the occasion, according to an official statement. The hackathon is a nationwide initia...

Gold bond issue price fixed at Rs 5,334 per gram

The issue price for the sovereign gold bond has been fixed at Rs 5,334 per gram, the RBI said in a statement on Friday. The Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2020-21-Series V will be opened for subscription from August 3-7, 2020.The issue price fo...

Chiefs RB Williams opting out due to mother's illness

Kansas City Chiefs running back Damien Williams said in an interview that he opted out of the 2020 NFL season because his mother was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer. With everything thats going on, she was the only one there for me, he told S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020