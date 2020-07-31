Left Menu
Development News Edition

France readies COVID tests for travellers from at-risk countries

France's busiest airport was on Friday preparing to start testing passengers for COVID-19 on arrival from high-risk countries, a move that could reduce the need for quarantine measures causing pain to the tourism industry across Europe. From around 6 a.m. on Saturday morning, Paris public hospital official Benjamin Paumier will lead a team of about 30 testers working out of a makeshift space near baggage reclaim at Charles de Gaulle airport.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 31-07-2020 21:29 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 21:23 IST
France readies COVID tests for travellers from at-risk countries
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

France's busiest airport was on Friday preparing to start testing passengers for COVID-19 on arrival from high-risk countries, a move that could reduce the need for quarantine measures causing pain to the tourism industry across Europe.

From around 6 a.m. on Saturday morning, Paris public hospital official Benjamin Paumier will lead a team of about 30 testers working out of a makeshift space near baggage reclaim at Charles de Gaulle airport. Anyone landing from one of 12 countries identified by the French government will be required to visit the testers. One worker will record their contact details, then direct them to a colleague who will insert a swab into their nasal passage to gather a sample for testing.

Travellers are then allowed to continue their journey. Test results will come through between 24 and 48 hours later when travellers will be contacted by public health workers. "The test (results) are not available immediately. We don't know if someone is positive or negative," Paumier told Reuters at the airport.

"But the objective is to follow these people, especially those who are positive, to follow them up, and find out who they've been in contact with." QUARANTINE QUERIED

With fears around Europe of a second wave of the coronavirus epidemic, some governments have advised against travel to high-risk destinations or told travellers they must quarantine themselves on their return. That has prompted anger from some holidaymakers, and the travel and tourism industry, who say it is a blunt instrument. Travel executives have proposed testing on arrival as a way to curb the epidemic without disrupting travel plans.

Charles de Gaulle airport has been trialling the testing - on a voluntary basis - near a bureau de change in the arrivals area. Paumier supervises a team of around 15 workers which has been testing close to 1,000 people per day. But from Saturday morning, Paumier said, "we'll have a team two times bigger than we have here because we will have a workload that's much bigger."

Vincent Lemire, 47, volunteered to take a test on Friday after flying in from Tel Aviv. Israel is among countries whose travellers will be subject to compulsory testing from Saturday. "It seems logical," Lemire said about the new rules. "You know you have passports, customs, baggage. And now you have tests."

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

J-K's Special Secretary of Social Welfare Dept dies of COVID-19

Jammu and Kashmirs Special Secretary of the Social Welfare Department, Tasaduq Jeelani on Tuesday passed away due to COVID-19. Tasaduq was admitted to the hospital on July 14.Special Secretary Social Welfare Department Tasaduq Jeelani passe...

SC grants 3 weeks to states to file response on complying with its directions on migrant labourers' difficulties

The Supreme Court on Friday granted time to the state governments to file a response regarding the compliance of earlier directions issued by the top court relating to miseries and difficulties being faced by migrant labourers across the co...

MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music

Pop stars Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga led a girl power list of nominations on Thursday for the MTV Video Music Awards, which added two new categories to reflect how musicians are responding to the coronavirus pandemic.Grande and Gaga got ni...

AIFF seeks more clarifications from three clubs interested in joining I-League

The All India Football Federation AIFF on Friday sought further clarifications from three prospective clubs who have bid to join the I-League from 2020-21 season, giving them time till August 5 to do so. The capital-based Sudeva FC, Shillon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020