Assam: 300-bedded COVID care centre set up in Dibrugarh

The Dibrugarh district administration is setting up a 300-bedded COVID care centre in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases. According to Additional Deputy Commissioner, there are 1,576 cases in Dibrugarh, of which over 600 have been discharged after recovery.

Speaking to ANI, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Dipu Kumar Deka said, "Amid the rise in the number of coronavirus cases every day, this centre will ensure that there is no scarcity of beds." "We have also requested the nursing homes to provide isolation beds to COVID-19 patients," Deka said.

Dr Navjyoti Gogoi, present at the centre, said, "We are performing RT antigen testing as it shows result within 10 minutes. It is effective for people with a high viral load." For people who test negative in RT antigen test, Gogoi said, "They have to undergo Rapid test following which they have to be under mandatory home quarantine." (ANI)