Google says 20 U.S. states 'exploring' contact tracing apps

Alphabet Inc's Google said on Friday that 20 U.S. states and territories, representing about 45% of the country's population, are "exploring" contact tracing apps for the novel coronavirus using a tool it developed with Apple Inc.

Google had previously said in May that three states - Alabama, North Dakota and South Carolina - would be launching apps using the exposure notification tool. In addition, the company said 16 countries and regions outside the U.S. had launched apps using the Apple-Google tool.

The technology enables app users to track encounters with other people through Bluetooth signals and anonymously notify contacts if they later become infected with the virus.