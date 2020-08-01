U.S. coronavirus deaths rise by 1,453, biggest increase since May 27 -Reuters tally
Reuters | Updated: 01-08-2020 07:23 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 07:23 IST
U.S. deaths from the novel coronavirus rose by at least 1,453 on Friday, the biggest one-day increase since May 27, to reach a total of 153,882, according to a Reuters tally. U.S. cases rose by at least 66,986 to a total of 4.58 million with some local governments yet to report.
The rise in deaths was the biggest one-day increase since fatalities rose by 1,484 on May 27. For July, U.S. cases rose by 1.87 million, or 69%, and deaths rose by 25,770, or 20%. In June cases rose by 835,000 and deaths by 22,322.
