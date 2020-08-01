Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan's kabuki theatre resumes, socially distanced, after coronavirus hiatus

Japan's stately traditional kabuki theatre resumed performances on Saturday after a five-month break due to the novel coronavirus, with musicians in masks, actors farther apart on stage and only half the usual number of seats. The re-opening of Tokyo's famed Kabukiza Theatre, which called off performances from March due to the spread of the coronavirus, came even as new cases have spiked to record highs around the country.

Reuters | Updated: 01-08-2020 10:51 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 10:51 IST
Japan's kabuki theatre resumes, socially distanced, after coronavirus hiatus

Japan's stately traditional kabuki theatre resumed performances on Saturday after a five-month break due to the novel coronavirus, with musicians in masks, actors farther apart on stage and only half the usual number of seats.

The re-opening of Tokyo's famed Kabukiza Theatre, which called off performances from March due to the spread of the coronavirus, came even as new cases have spiked to record highs around the country. "We're re-opening based on guidelines from infectious disease experts, paying attention to audience safety from the time they enter until the time they leave," Kabukiza manager Yoshitaka Hashimoto said at a Friday preview for journalists.

Onstage, the number of musicians is limited and all wear draped black cloth masks from nose to chest, while the traditional black-dressed stage assistants who approach the performers most closely wear both masks and face shields. Performers stand farther back on stage and keep a greater than normal distance from each other. Actors and staff are completely different for each act, to shorten contact.

Audience members face temperature checks at the entrance and must wear masks. Seats are roped off so fewer than half are usable, and the auditorium will be sterilized between each act. Though eating boxed lunches between acts has long been a cherished kabuki custom, it's currently prohibited.

Tokyo on Friday confirmed a record 463 cases and Governor Yuriko Koike warned the capital could declare a state of emergency should things deteriorate further, a situation Hashimoto said they're reluctantly keeping in mind. "Of course if there are limits and requests from the government, we'll ... look into a different form of performing - which might mean halting partway through the run," he said.

Chiaki Sakurai, a 46-year-old Tokyo resident who usually watches kabuki two or three times a month and was dressed in a green kimono, said she was grateful and excited. "To say nothing good has happened the last five months may be an exaggeration, but I feel as if I've finally come back to life," she added.

Around 1,000 people have died in Japan due to COVID-19, with some 36,330 infected. (Additional reporting by Akira Tomoshige; Editing by Kim Coghill)

TRENDING

Aquaman 2 creators under pressure to remove Amber Heard, new release date revealed

'Payment sent' - travel giant CWT pays $4.5 mln ransom to cyber criminals

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Will Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev reprise their role?

World Bank approves $15 million to modernization Moldova’s food safety system

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Maruti sales jump 88 pc m-o-m in July to 1.08 lakh units

Maruti Suzuki, the countrys largest passenger car manufacturer, posted total sales of 1.08 lakh units in July, marking a growth of over 88 per cent from the previous month but a fall of one per cent year-on-year. It is a clear indication th...

Hyundai Motor India sales drop 28pc in July

Hyundai Motor India Ltd HMIL on Saturday reported a 28 per cent decline in total sales to 41,300 units in July. The company had sold 57,310 units in the same month last year, HMIL said in a statement. Domestic sales last month were at 38,20...

Magic F Isaac stands for anthem

Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac, an ordained minister, became the first NBA player not to kneel during the national anthem since the league restarted play Thursday near Orlando. Isaac, who is Black, also was the first NBA player not to...

Pollution matter: SC asks states about arrangements made to prevent stubble burning

The Supreme Court has asked governments of Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan about the arrangements made by them for preventing stubble burning which is a source of pollution in the region. The apex court h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020