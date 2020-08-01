Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mumbai hospital devises 'Kavach' for contactless movement of COVID-19 patients

Hence, innovation in protective devices is the need of the hour as medical staff has to spend long hours in PPE kits, making it difficult for them to provide required patient care and treatment, Wagh added. Speaking about the innovation, head of surgery, Dr Ajay Bhandarwar, who came up with the concept, said the trolley will not only prevent transmission of coronavirus, but it also protect COVID-19 patients with low immunity from contracting other infections from their surroundings.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-08-2020 15:23 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 12:33 IST
Mumbai hospital devises 'Kavach' for contactless movement of COVID-19 patients
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

In a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection among its medical staff, the state-run J J Hospital here has developed a transport chamber for contactless movement of COVID-19 patients within the premises. Developed by the general surgery department of the hospital with the help of engineers of a firm named Indomed Devices, the patient transport 'kavach' aims to reduce the risk of infection among the hospital staff, visitors and other patients.

Sanskrit word 'kavach' literally means an armour. "The cost-effective glass transport trolley has a HEPA filter at the head end, which filters out particles as small as 0.02 microns," said Amol Wagh, assistant professor of surgery at J J Hospital.

"Everyday thousands of health care workers test positive for the infection and have to be quarantined. This results in shortage of medical staff," he said. Hence, innovation in protective devices is the need of the hour as medical staff has to spend long hours in PPE kits, making it difficult for them to provide required patient care and treatment, Wagh added.

Speaking about the innovation, head of surgery, Dr Ajay Bhandarwar, who came up with the concept, said the trolley will not only prevent transmission of coronavirus, but it also protect COVID-19 patients with low immunity from contracting other infections from their surroundings. Patients can be incubated in the trolley and tests, such as sonography, can also be done when the patient is inside the chamber, Wagh said, adding that engineers and experts are working on ways to install the chamber in ambulances and make it compatible for CT scans.

TRENDING

Aquaman 2 creators under pressure to remove Amber Heard, new release date revealed

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Will Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev reprise their role?

'Payment sent' - travel giant CWT pays $4.5 mln ransom to cyber criminals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

47 deaths, 3,807 new coronavirus cases in UP; total count 89,068

Forty-seven more people died from coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday as 3,807 fresh cases took the states infection tally to 89,068So far, the infection has claimed 1,677 lives in the state, Additional Chief Secretary Medical and Heal...

BJP holds protests for better milk procurement prices in Maha

The opposition BJP on Saturday spearheaded protests demanding a hike in milk procurement prices for dairy farmers in various parts of Maharashtra. At many places, farmers poured milk on streets and briefly blocked roads by raising slogans.T...

Helicopter begins rescue in disaster-hit U'khand villages

The Uttarakhand government on Saturday started rescue operations through a helicopter in two sub divisions of the district where incidents caused by torrential rains recently killed 18 people and cut off around 60 villages. Heavy rains have...

Surprising number of exoplanets could host life, study reveals

Our solar system has one habitable planet -- Earth. According to a new study, other stars could have as many as seven Earth-like planets in the absence of a gas giant like Jupiter. This is the conclusion of a study led by UC Riverside astro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020