Kuwait bans flights to several 'high risk' countries

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 01-08-2020 16:40 IST
Kuwait has banned commercial flights to several countries it said it regards as high risk due to the spread of the coronavirus, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said on Saturday.

The countries include India, Pakistan, Egypt, the Philippines, Lebanon and Sri Lanka - all countries with large populations in Kuwait. The list also includes China, Iran, Brazil, Mexico, Italy and Iraq.

'Payment sent' - travel giant CWT pays $4.5 mln ransom to cyber criminals

