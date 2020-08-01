Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID guideline violators to be punished: Kerala health minister

In the wake of 130 COVID-19 cases being confirmed in three old-age and care homes in the state, Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja said that strict action will be taken against those who violate the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the government.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 01-08-2020 18:55 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 18:55 IST
COVID guideline violators to be punished: Kerala health minister
Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

In the wake of 130 COVID-19 cases being confirmed in three old-age and care homes in the state, Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja said that strict action will be taken against those who violate the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the government. "A sister had earlier died at the Thrikkakkara Karunalayam Care Home due to COVID-19. Another death of COVID positive patient was also reported in a care home but the person was in a critical condition due to old age and illnesses. On subsequent inspections, the health department found that inmates of S D Convent Chunangamvely and Samaritan Pazhanganad were infected with the disease. As many as 95 cases were confirmed in three institutions in Ernakulam," Shailaja said.

The minister said that another 35 people, including nuns at the Shanti Bhavan in Kochuthura, Thiruvananthapuram, have been infected by the disease." It is assumed that they developed the disease from those who ventured outside and returned to the care home," she said. According to the Minister, elderly people are the ones who get into a critical condition quickly after getting infected by coronavirus. "Moreover, many of them are on medication for various ailments. With this in mind, reverse quarantine is being implemented for them. In addition, the Department of Social Justice is implementing a number of schemes for the protection of the elderly. Institutions were given that those living in government and private homes should not go out during the COVID period and no one should be allowed into the home from outside. However, in violation of this, some people from private homes in Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram came out, which resulted in the spread of the disease in care homes," she added.

If such an incident occurs, action will be taken against those who do not follow the instructions. "Arrangements have been made to contact the health department for examining those with symptoms. Only one person is allowed to leave the home for getting essential items and visitors are not allowed," said the Minister adding, "A new help desk has been set up at the Directorate of Social Justice for senior citizens as part of COVID prevention activities." In Kerala, there are 16 government Old-age Homes and 561 old-age homes under the Orphanage Control Board. (ANI)

TRENDING

Aquaman 2 creators under pressure to remove Amber Heard, new release date revealed

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Will Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev reprise their role?

'Payment sent' - travel giant CWT pays $4.5 mln ransom to cyber criminals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Shipyard tragedy: Vizag witnesses second major industrial mishap in 3 months

Visakhapatnam, Aug 1 PTI The accident at Hindustan Shipyard Limited here on Saturday in which 11 people were killed after a crane collapsed is the second major industrial mishap here after the gas leak at LG Polymers that witnessed two doze...

AAP to join morcha led by ex-UP minister Rajbhar, claims SBSP

The Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party on Saturday claimed that AAP has agreed to join the Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha led by it. SBSP general secretary Arvind Rajbhar said he had met Rajya Sabha MP and Aam Aadmi Partys national spokesperson Sanja...

PM Modi condoles death of Amar Singh, says he was an energetic public figure

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed condolences on the death of former Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh and said he was an energetic public figure. Amar Singhji was an energetic public figure. In the last few decades, he wit...

Soccer-Oldham appoint Australian Kewell as head coach

Oldham Athletic have named ex-Leeds United and Liverpool forward Harry Kewell as head coach on a one-year deal with an option to extend, the League Two fourth-tier club said on Saturday. The 41-year-old former Australia forward replaces Din...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020