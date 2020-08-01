Telangana minister orders inquiry into complaints against private hospitals over fees

Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender on Saturday directed that an inquiry by a committee of senior officials be held into complaints of private hospitals charging exorbitant fees for COVID-19 treatment. He said steps should be taken to ensure that fees as decided by the government is implemented and report on vacant beds in hospitals is communicated to the government promptly, an official release said.

He also directed that tough action be taken against hospitals whichdid not follow the regulations. Rajender, who held a review over the complaints against private hospitals, said it is not appropriate for these hospitalsto burden the patients in the name of PPE kits , cost of medicines, ICU charges and highsalaries to medical personnel though the government has fixedthe fees for COVID- 19 treatment.

He expressed anger that some private hospitals are forgetting the responsibility to provide treatment with a humanitarian approach and functioned with a profit motive, the release said. The officials told the minister that the health department received complaints that some private hospitals charged 10 times more than the normal.

Observing that the health department has been making all efforts since the first case was detected in the state, he said modern and expensive medicines have been made available in government hospitals. He urged that people should avail the free treatment in government hospitals without having fear of the infectious disease, the release said.

Saying that the government is ready to address the problems of private hospitals, he appealed to them to see that heavy burden is not put on patients..