Left Menu
Development News Edition

Telangana minister orders inquiry into complaints against private hospitals over fees

Rajender, who held a review over the complaints against private hospitals, said it is not appropriate for these hospitalsto burden the patients in the name of PPE kits , cost of medicines, ICU charges and highsalaries to medical personnel though the government has fixedthe fees for COVID- 19 treatment. He expressed anger that some private hospitals are forgetting the responsibility to provide treatment with a humanitarian approach and functioned with a profit motive, the release said.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 01-08-2020 23:08 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 23:08 IST
Telangana minister orders inquiry into complaints against private hospitals over fees

Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender on Saturday directed that an inquiry by a committee of senior officials be held into complaints of private hospitals charging exorbitant fees for COVID-19 treatment. He said steps should be taken to ensure that fees as decided by the government is implemented and report on vacant beds in hospitals is communicated to the government promptly, an official release said.

He also directed that tough action be taken against hospitals whichdid not follow the regulations. Rajender, who held a review over the complaints against private hospitals, said it is not appropriate for these hospitalsto burden the patients in the name of PPE kits , cost of medicines, ICU charges and highsalaries to medical personnel though the government has fixedthe fees for COVID- 19 treatment.

He expressed anger that some private hospitals are forgetting the responsibility to provide treatment with a humanitarian approach and functioned with a profit motive, the release said. The officials told the minister that the health department received complaints that some private hospitals charged 10 times more than the normal.

Observing that the health department has been making all efforts since the first case was detected in the state, he said modern and expensive medicines have been made available in government hospitals. He urged that people should avail the free treatment in government hospitals without having fear of the infectious disease, the release said.

Saying that the government is ready to address the problems of private hospitals, he appealed to them to see that heavy burden is not put on patients..

TRENDING

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

Lee Min Ho's TKEM dominates list of most-watched K-dramas; CLOY still among top 5

Mi Band 5 India launch: Everything you need to know

Bharat Electronics gets new director of finance

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Attempt to draw Manmohan in 'introspection' debate reprehensible: Cong leader Satav

Under attack for his remarks at a meeting of the Congresss Rajya Sabha MPs, party leader Rajeev Satav on Saturday said the malicious attempt to draw former prime minister Manmohan Singh into the introspection debate is reprehensible. After ...

NHL-No player protests as NHL makes return

The National Hockey League returned from a COVID-19 shutdown on Saturday without the players showing support for Black Lives Matter or any other social justice causes that have marked the reopening of other sports.As the New York Rangers an...

Russia to partially resume flights to Geneva from Aug. 15

Flights from Moscow to Geneva will resume from Aug. 15 for passengers with residence permits in Switzerland, the TASS news agency reported on Saturday, citing the Swiss embassy in Moscow.It said travellers from Russia will have to observe a...

Sushil Modi slams Maha govt for non-cooperation in Sushant's death probe

The Uddhav Thackeray government in Maharashtra is under pressure from the Congress-funded Bollywood mafia, and this is the reason for it being hell-bent to save all elements connected with death by suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Bih...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020