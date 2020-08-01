Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab to introduce urine test every 6 months for dispensing de-addiction drugs

The Punjab Government will soon introduce urine tests every six months for dispensing de-addiction drugs to check abuse, said Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 01-08-2020 23:24 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 23:24 IST
Punjab to introduce urine test every 6 months for dispensing de-addiction drugs
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Punjab government will soon introduce urine tests every six months for dispensing de-addiction drugs to check abuse, said Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday. During his #AskCaptain Facebook Live session, Singh said his government would soon introduce urine tests every six months to ensure that there is no diversion of the medicine.

"While the government has already allowed seven-day take-home for the de-addiction medicines, bulk quantities would not be handed over as this has the potential for abuse and can be counterproductive," he added. There has been a sharp increase in the number of patient visits and medicine distribution at the Out Patient Opioid Assisted Treatment (OOAT) centres per day over the past three months in view of the COVID restrictions, which have affected the availability of drugs for addicts, said a release of the state government.

"The number of patients coming for treatment rose three times from July 2018 to June 20. A total of 1,03,553 patients came for medicine in the month of July 2019 whereas this number jumped to 3,26,301 till June 20 in just one year," it said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

Lee Min Ho's TKEM dominates list of most-watched K-dramas; CLOY still among top 5

Mi Band 5 India launch: Everything you need to know

Bharat Electronics gets new director of finance

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Dhankhar seeks spending details of Bengal's mega business summit

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday sought the details of the amount spent in holding Bengal Global Business Summit, an event the Mamata Banerjee government has been organising each year since 2015 to attract investments to th...

NHL-No player protests as NHL makes return

The National Hockey League returned from a COVID-19 shutdown on Saturday without the players showing support for Black Lives Matter or any other social justice causes that have marked the reopening of other sports.As the New York Rangers an...

Attempt to draw Manmohan in 'introspection' debate reprehensible: Cong leader Satav

Under attack for his remarks at a meeting of the Congresss Rajya Sabha MPs, party leader Rajeev Satav on Saturday said the malicious attempt to draw former prime minister Manmohan Singh into the introspection debate is reprehensible. After ...

Russia to partially resume flights to Geneva from Aug. 15

Flights from Moscow to Geneva will resume from Aug. 15 for passengers with residence permits in Switzerland, the TASS news agency reported on Saturday, citing the Swiss embassy in Moscow.It said travellers from Russia will have to observe a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020